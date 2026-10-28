These MAGAs were asked to define socialism and communism and there’s not enough facepalm in the world for what came next

US donald trump MAGA

In a desperate move to shore up his support, Donald Trump says he would offer every adult American a $5,000 (£3,700) payout if Republicans win both chambers of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Putting aside the accusations that this sounds very much like bribery, such a huge government handout could be perceived as being a tad socialist, no?

Such a state-managed redistribution of public funds certainly doesn’t seem like a typical vote winner for the American right.

But how do MAGA even define socialism and communism? Well, TikTok account What’s Up With That set out to find out.

Here’s the result, with thanks to Kerry Burgess for sharing on Twitter.

OMG. How did it ever get this bad? I don’t think that the US can be fixed. https://t.co/Q88vz6fABC — Kerry Burgess (@KerryBurgess) October 24, 2026

Wow. We’re speechless, but luckily others weren’t. To the replies!

1. "I've been here 70 years and I've been free. Well, I did go to jail once … twice" Unintentionally hilarious! — Ed G (@EdGeeDetroiter) October 24, 2026

2. MAGAs don’t know what socialism is, but they are still afraid of it. It terrifies them. — Mark James Miller (@Mythicmaster) October 25, 2026

3. Now if capitalism is so great, why do corporations need tax breaks, subsidies, exemptions, grants, bailouts, legal protections, and trade barriers to survive ?? And when ordinary people ask for help, why is it suddenly called socialism ?? — Frazer (@declanfm) October 24, 2026

4. That last guy is done with Trump he just won’t say it — Black Koffee (@KonartistNupe) October 24, 2026

5. Craziest part is that the VP is just as clueless as the random person — Frank Sinatra (@ITweetOkay) October 24, 2026

6. “So you don’t like free handouts” “No” “What do you think about these $5000 checks if Trump wins” “I think it’s great!” pic.twitter.com/k1hcpUVJ7s — Ethan (@Eastof_E) October 24, 2026

7. They’re so brainwashed, their brains have turned into mush. — انماري (@annemarieev) October 24, 2026

8. i'm sooooooofucking sick of the stupidity of these people. Their stupidity is ruining my life. — nancy mchugh (@NancyM91757) October 24, 2026

9. These people get to vote and can’t define anything! So we all know their votes are based off hate! The republicans feed off their stupidity! 😂 https://t.co/MMk3oJzzrF — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) October 24, 2026

10. Lmao

Are these paid actors?

Wish they would announce what towns these interviews took place in https://t.co/gkxyIzpfny — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2026

11. This is what happens when stupidity is repeated over and over. Don't say it if you can't even define it.

This is why Trump LOVES the poorly educated.

WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kM1RFk8lB2 — Heidi 🏖 🐬💙🍹🌊 (@Brodiesmom68) October 25, 2026

12. "No free handouts, socialism sucks. I can't wait for the $5k Trump is about to give us" https://t.co/XamLCRUvHY — Don Morgan (@don13morgan) October 24, 2026