These MAGAs were asked to define socialism and communism and there’s not enough facepalm in the world for what came next
In a desperate move to shore up his support, Donald Trump says he would offer every adult American a $5,000 (£3,700) payout if Republicans win both chambers of Congress in November’s midterm elections.
Putting aside the accusations that this sounds very much like bribery, such a huge government handout could be perceived as being a tad socialist, no?
Such a state-managed redistribution of public funds certainly doesn’t seem like a typical vote winner for the American right.
But how do MAGA even define socialism and communism? Well, TikTok account What’s Up With That set out to find out.
Here’s the result, with thanks to Kerry Burgess for sharing on Twitter.
OMG. How did it ever get this bad? I don’t think that the US can be fixed. https://t.co/Q88vz6fABC
— Kerry Burgess (@KerryBurgess) October 24, 2026
Wow. We’re speechless, but luckily others weren’t. To the replies!