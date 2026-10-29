Nigel Farage’s excuse for missing the budget because somebody swiped his seat reservation sent shares in chinny reckon through the roof – 21 blunt call-outs

Politics House of Commons nigel farage

John Healey’s first budget since becoming Chancellor has had a mixed reception, as these things almost always do.

There was almost as much attention given to the absence of Nigel Farage from the Chamber when Healey made his speech, and for PMQs before it, which is something in the region of a ‘Dog bites man’ headline.

However, word got out that he had been unable to get a seat because of skullduggery. His prayer card, which MPs use to reserve their seats, had been mysteriously removed.

Excl: Nigel Farage did not attend the Budget speech in the Commons because his seat reservation was removed from the green benches, Reform sources have claimed The Reform UK leader’s team say his prayer card was moved after being placed this morning so he watched the speech with his policy & comms aides instead — Genevieve Holl-Allen (@genevieve_holl) October 28, 2026

At Reform’s budget-response press conference, UK Live’s Jess Caine asked Farage why he hadn’t been there, and he came up with two additional excuses.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage says he didn’t attend the Budget in Parliament to "avoid a physical altercation" "Given my prayer card [to reserve a seat] was removed, I was heading towards another physical altercation… being a quiet, shy and modest person, I decided against it" https://t.co/DN37pek3w4 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 28, 2026

To recap –

His prayer card was removed. He had a ‘physical altercation’ at the State Opening of Parliament and could see that it would happen again if he went into the Commons Chamber. It was better to follow the speech from his office with two economists to explain the points.

It was all a bit ‘It was a gift for security/a reward for Brexit/money for Ferraris.’ His excuses began to crumble.

His prayer card would only have been valid as a reservation if he’d attended prayers. He didn’t.

I was in the Chamber from 11am. Nigel didn’t come in for Prayers at the start of the day, so he wouldn’t have had a valid prayer card. — Mike Reader MP (@mike_reader) October 28, 2026

Fake news. I was 2nd in the MPs’ queue from 7.30am this morning (behind Des Swayne) for a prayer card to reserve a seat and there was no sign of Farage then. I didn’t see him come to prayers at 11.30am to come and claim a seat then either. You snooze, you lose. — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) October 28, 2026

He could have had a seat anyway, either to replace one of his fellow Reform MPs …

I was sat in front of Reform today. One of their team was asked by the Chief Whip if they’d give up their seat for Nigel, which they agreed to. But Nigel didn’t bother turning up…. — Joshua Reynolds MP (@JoshReynoldsSL6) October 28, 2026

Or alongside them.

To have a prayer card Farage must have collected a prayer card before prayers start and sit in that seat during prayers. Here are the Reform benches during Kemi’s reply to the budget statement. Plenty of room. He couldn’t be bothered to turn up, because the day wasn’t about him. https://t.co/zDSlELCsG8 — The real David Bridgwood (@MasterJamesofS1) October 28, 2026

That well-known Lefty rag the Telegraph confirmed that Farage’s prayer card wasn’t valid.

NEW @Telegraph understands Nigel Farage did not display a valid date stamp on his prayer card and it was removed as per Chamber protocol. I also understand Mr Farage did not attend prayers and did not approach Commons staff regarding a seat reservation. https://t.co/BEHq5CRiFW — Sapphire Hope (@hope_sapphire) October 28, 2026

The internet drew its own conclusions.

1. Translation: I couldn’t be arsed to attend for prayers, so lost my right to that place; I thought I could just waltz in hours later because I’m an entitled prick: there was plenty of space but I prefer to play the victim and find a way to make Budget Day all about me. pic.twitter.com/KuAaWrRGGj — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 28, 2026

2. Translation: Farage could not be arsed turning up so fabricated some pathetic excuse. — RichardM8422 (@RichardM8422) October 28, 2026

3. Loser is always a victim Never evidence, just a story Remember

– the Russians hacking his phone

– his car being trashed at a pub https://t.co/3Z4qRBLtAg — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 28, 2026

4. Oh look, he's a fucking liar. Again. https://t.co/zvVexLd7m0 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 28, 2026

5. Given this is utter nonsense, what was the real reason for him not bothering to turn up? https://t.co/wt0NTUqxZ5 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 28, 2026

6. The economy is the biggest issue in the eyes of the British people. Reform’s shadow chancellor said he wasn’t going to bother watching the Budget. And the party leader didn’t turn up, and made up a story about why. And they wonder why they’re tanking in the polls. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 28, 2026

7. Wait, WHAT??

You mean he LIED to the press and made up a fake story to cover the fact he couldn’t be bothered to go to the budget?

Shooketh. Hope everyone’s ok, this is brand new information. https://t.co/GTk3ZDvCzZ — Jess Brown-Fuller MP (@JessBrownFuller) October 28, 2026

8. Sorry, this isn’t credible. If you want to be in the chamber for the budget, there’s always a way. https://t.co/qEXSzieZVQ — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) October 28, 2026

9. The idea that Farage couldn't attend the Budget because his prayer card was moved is the latest eye-rollingly predictable attempt at grievance politics. I didn't put a prayer card in. I turned up just before prayers and there were loads of spaces. Farage, as far as I could… https://t.co/PG5MjDiRRu — Tom Gordon MP (@tomgordonLD) October 28, 2026

10. It is, in the words of Nigel’s hero “fake news” Your prayer card is there to guarantee you a place at prayers, if you turn up – or are on a parliamentary committee so have an official reason to be elsewhere – you’ve got a seat for the day If you don’t turn up, it’s removed.… https://t.co/hMihGXWYOr — Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) October 28, 2026