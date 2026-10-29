Politics House of Commons nigel farage
Nigel Farage’s excuse for missing the budget because somebody swiped his seat reservation sent shares in chinny reckon through the roof – 21 blunt call-outs
John Healey’s first budget since becoming Chancellor has had a mixed reception, as these things almost always do.
There was almost as much attention given to the absence of Nigel Farage from the Chamber when Healey made his speech, and for PMQs before it, which is something in the region of a ‘Dog bites man’ headline.
However, word got out that he had been unable to get a seat because of skullduggery. His prayer card, which MPs use to reserve their seats, had been mysteriously removed.
Excl: Nigel Farage did not attend the Budget speech in the Commons because his seat reservation was removed from the green benches, Reform sources have claimed
The Reform UK leader’s team say his prayer card was moved after being placed this morning so he watched the speech with his policy & comms aides instead
— Genevieve Holl-Allen (@genevieve_holl) October 28, 2026
At Reform’s budget-response press conference, UK Live’s Jess Caine asked Farage why he hadn’t been there, and he came up with two additional excuses.
🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage says he didn’t attend the Budget in Parliament to "avoid a physical altercation"
"Given my prayer card [to reserve a seat] was removed, I was heading towards another physical altercation… being a quiet, shy and modest person, I decided against it" https://t.co/DN37pek3w4
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 28, 2026
To recap –
His prayer card was removed.
He had a ‘physical altercation’ at the State Opening of Parliament and could see that it would happen again if he went into the Commons Chamber.
It was better to follow the speech from his office with two economists to explain the points.
It was all a bit ‘It was a gift for security/a reward for Brexit/money for Ferraris.’ His excuses began to crumble.
His prayer card would only have been valid as a reservation if he’d attended prayers. He didn’t.
I was in the Chamber from 11am.
Nigel didn’t come in for Prayers at the start of the day, so he wouldn’t have had a valid prayer card.
— Mike Reader MP (@mike_reader) October 28, 2026
Fake news.
I was 2nd in the MPs’ queue from 7.30am this morning (behind Des Swayne) for a prayer card to reserve a seat and there was no sign of Farage then.
I didn’t see him come to prayers at 11.30am to come and claim a seat then either.
You snooze, you lose.
— Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) October 28, 2026
He could have had a seat anyway, either to replace one of his fellow Reform MPs …
I was sat in front of Reform today.
One of their team was asked by the Chief Whip if they’d give up their seat for Nigel, which they agreed to.
But Nigel didn’t bother turning up….
— Joshua Reynolds MP (@JoshReynoldsSL6) October 28, 2026
Or alongside them.
To have a prayer card Farage must have collected a prayer card before prayers start and sit in that seat during prayers. Here are the Reform benches during Kemi’s reply to the budget statement. Plenty of room. He couldn’t be bothered to turn up, because the day wasn’t about him. https://t.co/zDSlELCsG8
— The real David Bridgwood (@MasterJamesofS1) October 28, 2026
That well-known Lefty rag the Telegraph confirmed that Farage’s prayer card wasn’t valid.
NEW @Telegraph understands Nigel Farage did not display a valid date stamp on his prayer card and it was removed as per Chamber protocol.
I also understand Mr Farage did not attend prayers and did not approach Commons staff regarding a seat reservation.
https://t.co/BEHq5CRiFW
— Sapphire Hope (@hope_sapphire) October 28, 2026
The internet drew its own conclusions.