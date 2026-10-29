Politics House of Commons nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s excuse for missing the budget because somebody swiped his seat reservation sent shares in chinny reckon through the roof – 21 blunt call-outs

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2026

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John Healey’s first budget since becoming Chancellor has had a mixed reception, as these things almost always do.

There was almost as much attention given to the absence of Nigel Farage from the Chamber when Healey made his speech, and for PMQs before it, which is something in the region of a ‘Dog bites man’ headline.

However, word got out that he had been unable to get a seat because of skullduggery. His prayer card, which MPs use to reserve their seats, had been mysteriously removed.

At Reform’s budget-response press conference, UK Live’s Jess Caine asked Farage why he hadn’t been there, and he came up with two additional excuses.

To recap –

His prayer card was removed.

He had a ‘physical altercation’ at the State Opening of Parliament and could see that it would happen again if he went into the Commons Chamber.

It was better to follow the speech from his office with two economists to explain the points.

It was all a bit ‘It was a gift for security/a reward for Brexit/money for Ferraris.’ His excuses began to crumble.

His prayer card would only have been valid as a reservation if he’d attended prayers. He didn’t.

He could have had a seat anyway, either to replace one of his fellow Reform MPs …

Or alongside them.

That well-known Lefty rag the Telegraph confirmed that Farage’s prayer card wasn’t valid.

The internet drew its own conclusions.

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