Politics donald trump solar panels wtf
Donald Trump thinks solar panels fry animals to death and these 19 takedowns were simply sizzling
There doesn’t seem to be a topic on earth that Donald Trump hasn’t discussed during his tour of America in the lead-up to the pivotal midterm elections. (Except the midterm elections, that is.)
The latest Trump tangent veers so far off topic it’s hard to imagine how he got there in the first place.
The president was in Texas to drum up support for GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton in his race against Democrat James Talarico.
In addition to his usual (completely false) attacks on Talarico being a vegan and windmills killing birds, he added this warning about the danger of clean energy generated by solar panels.
Trump on solar panels: "They kill all the animals. The animals jump on them and they fry." https://t.co/EShkbJ7oJ1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2026
Twitter tried to flood the comments before the stupidity of Trump’s statement could ooze out over the internet.