Donald Trump thinks solar panels fry animals to death and these 19 takedowns were simply sizzling

Politics donald trump solar panels wtf

There doesn’t seem to be a topic on earth that Donald Trump hasn’t discussed during his tour of America in the lead-up to the pivotal midterm elections. (Except the midterm elections, that is.)

The latest Trump tangent veers so far off topic it’s hard to imagine how he got there in the first place.

The president was in Texas to drum up support for GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton in his race against Democrat James Talarico.

In addition to his usual (completely false) attacks on Talarico being a vegan and windmills killing birds, he added this warning about the danger of clean energy generated by solar panels.

Trump on solar panels: "They kill all the animals. The animals jump on them and they fry." https://t.co/EShkbJ7oJ1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2026

Twitter tried to flood the comments before the stupidity of Trump’s statement could ooze out over the internet.

1. I’m pretty sure there’s an amendment for this. https://t.co/HOHjllDFQT — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 28, 2026

2. The only thing fried is his deranged dementia ravaged brain. This is one of the stupidest things he has ever said which is really saying something! https://t.co/F4ARiwtDM4 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 28, 2026

4. You know what else kills animals… pic.twitter.com/H3uBMZQXZc — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) October 28, 2026

5. There’s fucking stupid and then there’s this idiot My God, I don’t know who’s fucking dumber him or the assholes cheering https://t.co/eUOzugq2lC — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) October 28, 2026

6. And then, once they've fried, Haitian immigrants eat the dogs, eat the cats. — Scot Lehigh (@GlobeScotLehigh) October 28, 2026

7. Can he give us a demonstration? Maybe take one for the team? — Chris Rahn (@chrisrahn) October 28, 2026

8. What’s crazy to me is he is trying so very hard to permanently hamstring the United States, renewable energy is massive in China, it works, it’s smart. This fucking moron is setting the US back decades. — California Man (@Laker_Man) October 28, 2026