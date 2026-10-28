People shared their most ridiculous injuries after someone managed to pull a muscle in their bum on the toilet – 23 proper eye-openers
Whether it’s down to age, inattention or just plain bad luck, there are a myriad of ways you can hurt yourself doing something that should be ridiculously uncomplicated.
Reddit user 4x6x8 found this out the hard way, and shared their experience with the AskUK page…
Just pulled a muscle in my back wiping my bum. What’s your worst injury from doing something simple?
As the title suggests. Injury from the most mundane of tasks.
Both painful and embarrassing, poor them. But luckily lots of sympathetic people chipped in with stories of their own silly afflictions, like these…