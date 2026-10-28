People shared their most ridiculous injuries after someone managed to pull a muscle in their bum on the toilet – 23 proper eye-openers

Life r/AskUK

Whether it’s down to age, inattention or just plain bad luck, there are a myriad of ways you can hurt yourself doing something that should be ridiculously uncomplicated.

Reddit user 4x6x8 found this out the hard way, and shared their experience with the AskUK page…

Just pulled a muscle in my back wiping my bum. What’s your worst injury from doing something simple? As the title suggests. Injury from the most mundane of tasks.

Both painful and embarrassing, poor them. But luckily lots of sympathetic people chipped in with stories of their own silly afflictions, like these…

1. ‘Back went putting on some socks. ‘Three months later, my back went again when showing someone at work, how my back once went putting on some socks.’

–JohnnyOneLung

2. ‘I was pushing out a tough one on the toilet and my lung collapsed.’

–EvenEgg3582

3. ‘I stood behind a door reading a safety poster in a swimming pool. Someone opened the door and it went over my feet and ripped off the two big toe nails. ‘I can still hear myself screaming. All for simply reading a poster.’

–LittleUglyBug

4. ‘Spiral fracture in my tibia, fibula shattered, ACL torn, femur broken… Few operations to reset things, put pins in and a cage around it, followed by a pot up to my arse cheek, wheelchair for months, crutches for months after that… What did I do? ‘Stepped on a skateboard. ‘I was 11, the breaks were so bad the surgeon told my parents that there is a high possibility I’d never have full use of my leg again and that it may not grow the same length as my good leg. Thankfully neither of those came true.’

–ReQuarziium

5. ‘Took a drawing pin out of a bunch of papers stuck in a notice board. The papers were pinned slightly above eye level. Paper fell towards my face, I caught it and whipped it away from my face giving myself a paper cut across my eyeball in the process. ‘Trying to explain that at the hospital was interesting!’

–Inevitable_Stage_627

6. ‘Had surgery, was still a little unsteady on my feet but I really needed to pee. Wandered off to the toilet, managed to pee without anything going wrong. Brilliant. ‘In my excitement, I celebrated with a fist pump into the air and tore open my stitching. The blood loss had me pass out and cracked my sternum on the bedside table during the fall. It hurt to breathe for ages after that. ‘Lesson learnt: don’t celebrate early.’

–RepresentativeStooj

7. ‘I sneezed, and my trousers and pants both fell down to my ankles. I then tripped over one of the plant roots from the bush I was in amongst, and I stung my tallywacker on some stinging nettles… I shouted, “Ouch!” and a bee flew in to my mouth and stung my tongue.’

–297876

8. ‘I spent a couple of months in a wrist support and had to go to physical therapy. I’d always try to think of creative things to say when people would ask me what I’d done, because “I spent my week off cross stitching too much and so my thumb stopped working” would get me odd looks.’

–meglingbubble

9. ‘I punched myself in the face pulling my wellies on and gave myself a black eye.’

–Gwrach-y-Rhibyn

10. ‘Broke a rib having sex.’

–OldEquation

11. ‘I sneezed and head butted a kitchen cupboard. People though my wife was battering me.’

–Much-Necessary2866