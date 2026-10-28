You won’t find a funnier 4 seconds that sums up the state of Donald Trump’s presidency right now

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s been on the campaign trail in a bid to shore up support ahead of next week’s midterm elections which are widely forecast to be calamitous for the president and his Republican Party.

And all this wanging on appears to be taking a toll on Trump, with no end of clips doing the rounds as he struggles with his pronunciation and occasionally appears to lose the plot completely.

Like this moment.

Trump: "Not only did he state that God is transgenderdjayyam" https://t.co/11bECREWWj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2026

And indeed this moment.

Proof that Trump is cognitively impaired: Trump: “President Donald Trump saved at least 30 million lives, at least. So I didn’t get the Nobel Prize, but I saved 30 million lives.” This man is completely batsh-t crazy. https://t.co/GS4sxhCiFw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 27, 2026

But you surely won’t find a better four seconds than this which perfectly sums up the state of Trump and the American presidency right now.

Trump: I love the meat! Ahhhh! I love it, look! *gestures* https://t.co/TV3OGDz4o0 — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 27, 2026

Come again?

1. Believe it or not, the caption criminally undersells the audio. I’m in tears. https://t.co/9aUCTuiuMd — Broke Mind Virus 🇺🇸🦅 (@BenGKaplan65) October 27, 2026

2. Ok this one is fucking insane https://t.co/vbCqX3Hy8t — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) October 27, 2026

3. Doctor: He’s got dementia. Melania: Don’t tell me it’s the g- Doctor: it’s the gay kind https://t.co/ylZcv4vN6U — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 27, 2026

6. Trump’s obsession with men’s bodies is getting out of control. pic.twitter.com/oIlVMtf617 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2026