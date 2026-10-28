US donald trump

You won’t find a funnier 4 seconds that sums up the state of Donald Trump’s presidency right now

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump’s been on the campaign trail in a bid to shore up support ahead of next week’s midterm elections which are widely forecast to be calamitous for the president and his Republican Party.

And all this wanging on appears to be taking a toll on Trump, with no end of clips doing the rounds as he struggles with his pronunciation and occasionally appears to lose the plot completely.

Like this moment.

And indeed this moment.

But you surely won’t find a better four seconds than this which perfectly sums up the state of Trump and the American presidency right now.

Come again?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2