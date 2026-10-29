What’s the most unbelievable reason someone has given for being late? – 17 strange but true excuses

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you’ve ever slept through an alarm, you know how stressful it can be to make up for lost time and get to work promptly. And while it’s embarrassing, at least it’s believable.

Pity the poor souls then who are late due to strange, ridiculous events.

Redditor u/Tiexandrea wanted to hear who they’ve struggled to make people believe their tall tales, so they put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit: