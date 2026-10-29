People born before 1990 have been sharing their trivial skills people don’t use anymore – 17 abilities that went the way of Pogs
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you were born before 1990 you’re at least 36 by now. That means your knees have probably started to go and you’re in line for a root canal.
However, it also means that you likely know a few skills that have passed Gen Z by. To find out more, u/No_Tomatillo_3169 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘People born before 1990, what trivial skill do you possess that people don’t use anymore?’
Here are the top answers for your ageing, weary eyes…