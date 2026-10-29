People born before 1990 have been sharing their trivial skills people don’t use anymore – 17 abilities that went the way of Pogs

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you were born before 1990 you’re at least 36 by now. That means your knees have probably started to go and you’re in line for a root canal.

However, it also means that you likely know a few skills that have passed Gen Z by. To find out more, u/No_Tomatillo_3169 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘People born before 1990, what trivial skill do you possess that people don’t use anymore?’

Here are the top answers for your ageing, weary eyes…

1. ‘I could wrap a school-issued textbook with a brown paper bag IMMACULATELY. My mom was a cashier and would bring home pristine bags to use.’

-Ktibbs617

2. ‘Being able to write a coherent paragraph and being accused of using an AI agent’

-Boggie135

3. ‘Internet literacy. We were literally born into the internet, forged by it. We were downloading viruses and learning how to unbrick our pcs before most of you were in diapers. ‘Now the internet is spoon fed to kids. They dive in without any knowledge. More importantly, they lack the knowledge to fix mistakes or be vigilant. We can spot a spam email from 1000mi away, because the princes of Nigeria have been hounding us for cash since we were teens. ‘They see those same emails and don’t take the time to read every letter of the sent address to make sure it’s real. Kids need to learn to be afraid of the internet again.’

-R4eth

4. ‘I think I can still make those paper fortune tellers where you pick a color and a number.’

-KnittyKitty28

5. ‘Talking to strangers. It’s not hard at all and there are so many benefits to doing it. ‘Now people treat it like it’s weird. “Why would I talk to a stranger?” That’s how they become not strangers! Then somehow you’re sitting in your house alone at night wondering why you don’t have friends.’

-esoteric_enigma

6. ‘Not to brag, but I once got a tent folded back into the bag it came in after using it for an entire weekend.’

-Fyrebarde

7. ‘I can read basically any handwriting. We used to do handwritten post event surveys (with a lot of doctors in the audience) and I collated the responses. Even after I left they used to call me over to have me read the hard ones.’

-Assika126

8. ‘Organizing files on my computer. ‘I have a friend that’s a teacher and she says that lots of kids are so used to things like Google Docs that they have no idea how to organize documents into proper folders. I hope that’s not actually a special skill now, but that blew my mind!’

-ihadtopickaname