You won’t see a more blistering and utterly on-point takedown of Donald Trump than this minute and a bit by Abdul El-Sayed

US Abdul El-Sayed donald trump

We’ve featured no end of takedowns of Donald Trump on these pages, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one more blistering or totally on-point than this.

It’s Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Michigan who is sparking so much fear and loathing among Republicans everywhere.

And this is one of the reasons why. Because he is so very, very good at what he does, and nowhere better than this forensic deconstruction of the reality of Donald Trump and his presidency.

And it’s 103 seconds superbly well spent.

Abdul El-Sayed: “We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. He has one genius which is getting attention. Because his dad never gave him enough, because he was a nepo baby, he craved attention and used the bullying tactics to get it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 28, 2026

Absolutely nailed him.

And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.

1. I’ve waited ten years for someone to say this about Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/PCjcVFflTi — Evan (@daviddunn177) October 28, 2026

2. THANK GOD we have someone finally saying this. Trump is a moron. https://t.co/LbwnqNkKtB — Andrew (@andr3w31a561) October 28, 2026

3. We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. pic.twitter.com/lgKiCVnJJe — OfCourse (@OfC0rse) October 28, 2026

4. The millennial candidates are communicating on a different level. https://t.co/tbRUj2beae — Jack Miller (@politicalmiller) October 28, 2026

5. The moment I saw this, I sprinted to the drop box and submitted my ballot. I’ve never moved so fast in my life. https://t.co/wh40y40mCM — Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) October 28, 2026

6. We need more of this. Normal, average Americans speak in these blunt terms. Trump is unfit for office for a million reasons, but chief among them is that he is a moron. A buffoon. — MaybeAddSomeLogic (@AddSomeLogic) October 28, 2026