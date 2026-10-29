US Abdul El-Sayed donald trump

You won’t see a more blistering and utterly on-point takedown of Donald Trump than this minute and a bit by Abdul El-Sayed

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2026

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We’ve featured no end of takedowns of Donald Trump on these pages, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one more blistering or totally on-point than this.

It’s Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Michigan who is sparking so much fear and loathing among Republicans everywhere.

And this is one of the reasons why. Because he is so very, very good at what he does, and nowhere better than this forensic deconstruction of the reality of Donald Trump and his presidency.

And it’s 103 seconds superbly well spent.

Absolutely nailed him.

And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.

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