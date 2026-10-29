US Abdul El-Sayed donald trump
You won’t see a more blistering and utterly on-point takedown of Donald Trump than this minute and a bit by Abdul El-Sayed
We’ve featured no end of takedowns of Donald Trump on these pages, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one more blistering or totally on-point than this.
It’s Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Michigan who is sparking so much fear and loathing among Republicans everywhere.
And this is one of the reasons why. Because he is so very, very good at what he does, and nowhere better than this forensic deconstruction of the reality of Donald Trump and his presidency.
And it’s 103 seconds superbly well spent.
Abdul El-Sayed: “We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. He has one genius which is getting attention. Because his dad never gave him enough, because he was a nepo baby, he craved attention and used the bullying tactics to get it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool”
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 28, 2026
Absolutely nailed him.
And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.