Trump’s press secretary for 15 minutes Katie Zacharia blamed the media for getting fired after just 5 days and all it did was prove she should’ve been sacked sooner

News Katie Zacharia newsmax press secretary

Katie Zacharia epitomizes the Maga-fication of the American dream. Anyone can make it in the United States — as long as they have blonde hair, wear a pound of makeup, and will read a script written by Donald Trump every time they appear in public.

One final detail: they must be incomprehensibly incompetent at their job.

Zacharia, who served as White House Press Secretary for all of five days, was kicked off Team Maga so quickly we hardly got to know her. So she went on Newsmax to tell her side of the story.

It was just as jumbled and incoherent as one of her (two?) press conferences.

Katie Zacharia on Newsmax blames the media for her spectacular failure as press secretary 😆 https://t.co/5vGzbvtCYw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2026

The replies quickly filled up with people looking for any shred of accountability.

1. Imagine blaming the media for your inability to articulate yourself in public, then proving their point while publicly attempting to explain why you can’t articulate yourself. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 28, 2026

2. At least she didn’t blame Biden. — YINZER in OHIO (@Xxx2ohio) October 28, 2026

3. I needed a good laugh tonight. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 28, 2026

4. MAGA never takes responsibility for anything. https://t.co/0ggZfc2OxZ — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) October 28, 2026

5. She flat out sucks at public speaking. That's the reason she was fired. She's capable of only spewing out word salad gibberish when a camera is in her face. That's a huge problem if you want to be the White House press secretary. https://t.co/W59axh5QZ1 — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) October 28, 2026

6. I thought it was because she couldn’t read. My bad https://t.co/zeurnv6JFD — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) October 28, 2026

7. So the media’s to blame

For her lying about being a lawyer 🤨

How rich. https://t.co/lUE1sXr2uC — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) October 28, 2026

8. They can never accept that they’re mediocre and unqualified. https://t.co/Pn9yLPI5L8 — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) October 28, 2026