News Katie Zacharia newsmax press secretary

Trump’s press secretary for 15 minutes Katie Zacharia blamed the media for getting fired after just 5 days and all it did was prove she should’ve been sacked sooner

Saul Hutson. Updated October 29th, 2026

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Katie Zacharia epitomizes the Maga-fication of the American dream. Anyone can make it in the United States — as long as they have blonde hair, wear a pound of makeup, and will read a script written by Donald Trump every time they appear in public.

One final detail: they must be incomprehensibly incompetent at their job.

Zacharia, who served as White House Press Secretary for all of five days, was kicked off Team Maga so quickly we hardly got to know her. So she went on Newsmax to tell her side of the story.

It was just as jumbled and incoherent as one of her (two?) press conferences.

The replies quickly filled up with people looking for any shred of accountability.

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