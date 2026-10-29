Politics Labour lee anderson

Reform’s Lee Anderson complained that he wasn’t invited to sign a Labour group letter about miners’ pensions, and got owned into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2026

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Wednesday’s Budget wasn’t a winner with everyone, such as students who are still on the hook for the most recent and widely criticised form of loan, eco-minded voters who would have liked to see a lot more money for a push on renewables, and people from current or former mining communities.

Mining representatives have been urging a series of UK government’s to release the surplus in the Guarantor’s Fund of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, which is more than one billion pounds. The MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst, shared the letter he and his Labour colleagues have sent to the Chancellor.

Former miner, Lee Anderson of Reform UK, previously of the Conservative Party, and prior to that, a Labour councillor, wasn’t happy.

Why didn't you ask me to sign it?

Either the part where Mr Akehurst mentioned Labour MPs escaped him, or he regressed to 2018, when he was suspended by the Labour Party for his behaviour towards the Traveller community.

He may not have spotted the problem, but everybody else did.

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If only he were a sitting MP and could have organised his own Parliamentary letter – or got involved in a recent Commons debate on the subject.

Image Luke Akehurst, Screengrab