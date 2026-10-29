Reform’s Lee Anderson complained that he wasn’t invited to sign a Labour group letter about miners’ pensions, and got owned into next year

Politics Labour lee anderson

Wednesday’s Budget wasn’t a winner with everyone, such as students who are still on the hook for the most recent and widely criticised form of loan, eco-minded voters who would have liked to see a lot more money for a push on renewables, and people from current or former mining communities.

Mining representatives have been urging a series of UK government’s to release the surplus in the Guarantor’s Fund of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, which is more than one billion pounds. The MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst, shared the letter he and his Labour colleagues have sent to the Chancellor.

I’ve signed a joint letter from the Coalfield Group of Labour MPs calling on the Chancellor to release the £1.2bn in the Guarantor’s Fund immediately to members of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme. https://t.co/RMyek3ZsIB — Luke Akehurst (@lukeakehurst) October 28, 2026

Former miner, Lee Anderson of Reform UK, previously of the Conservative Party, and prior to that, a Labour councillor, wasn’t happy.

Either the part where Mr Akehurst mentioned Labour MPs escaped him, or he regressed to 2018, when he was suspended by the Labour Party for his behaviour towards the Traveller community.

He may not have spotted the problem, but everybody else did.

1. Lee Anderson thinks he’s a Labour MP. https://t.co/FVyTzW82RY — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) October 29, 2026

2. Reform UK’s Lee Anderson complaining that he wasn’t asked to sign a letter from a group of Labour MPs He has had so many parties, he’s forgotten which one he is in this week 🤣 https://t.co/Hl486oHRex — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) October 29, 2026

4. In his defence he's been on so many sides he can't be expected to remember them all..🤣🤣 — Polly (@gobbymummy58) October 29, 2026

5. The very first line Lee. "We write as Labour MPs…". I know you were Labour once, and Tory…just the Lib Dems now to complete the set! — Darryl 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@DarrylMcGarvey) October 29, 2026

6. Some strong candidates in the 'thickest MP in Parliament' competition this year… — mad4fev (@mad4fev) October 29, 2026

7. You're not a Labour MP? Would that be the reason? pic.twitter.com/yK3JJaiVe1 — Barneso (@barnes_barneso) October 29, 2026

8. Another Lee Anderson classic. Why didn’t you ask me to sign a letter sent by a Labour group. 😆 https://t.co/ZJqXoY26cY — Kieren Rees (@kieren_rees) October 29, 2026

9. Lee Anderson getting confused what party he is in at the moment https://t.co/CzuLbNEnmp — Anna Schurer 🪡🧵 (@AnnaSchurer) October 29, 2026

10. Because they didn’t have any crayons handy? https://t.co/8fHN50Uuw5 — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) October 29, 2026

11. Because nobody respects your opinion and Reform are an irrelevance. https://t.co/3VOs20GV2C — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 29, 2026

12. The clue is Labour MPs ! Thinking of crossing the floor again are we 30p Lee ? Wouldnt blame you looking at the polls 🤣🤣 — liz (@janetprice612) October 29, 2026

13. Probably because you were too busy posting pictures about bacon sandwiches https://t.co/K6YcoyvUIm — KKS (@The93Dr) October 29, 2026

14. Because in case you haven't noticed Trigger, it's Labour MPs, have you forgotten you left Labour.

Another day, another 30p Lee thick as mince shocker. — Matt⭕️ (@mattleese101) October 29, 2026

If only he were a sitting MP and could have organised his own Parliamentary letter – or got involved in a recent Commons debate on the subject.

There was a debate on this last week but Lee was silent on the matter if he even attended at all. — Michael Fido (@Mickfido1) October 29, 2026

Image Luke Akehurst, Screengrab