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The Celebrity Traitors winners are giving their prize money to refugee charities, and people see it as the biggest ‘up yours’ to the Farage crowd
Well, that’s another blockbuster edition of Celebrity Traitors done for another year.
And after three weeks of dominating the national conversation, the hit show has provided some final revelations to get people worked up.
Once Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft had emerged as the winners, they both announced the charities to which they would be donating their half of the £82,000 prize pot.
Bash and Romesh Ranganathan at the screening of The Celebrity Traitors finale
🎥: bbciplayer via ig Reels
#CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/ye30fIjMAi
— Sebastian (Bash) Croft Source (@BashcroftMx) October 31, 2026
Romesh picked the Refugee Council, while Bash chose humanitarian charity Choose Love (formerly Help Refugees).
And sure enough, in the recesses of social media, you can find people grumbling about that.
Nothing for British people? The homeless? Cancer charities? Veterans? I could go on…
No. Refugees of course, because that’s what these celebs do, it keeps them popular with studios, who’re all left wing.
— Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) October 30, 2026
However, for a lot of others, the fact the charitable donations will annoy all the right (and far right) people makes Romesh’s and Bash’s victory all the sweeter.