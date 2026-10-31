The Celebrity Traitors winners are giving their prize money to refugee charities, and people see it as the biggest ‘up yours’ to the Farage crowd

Entertainment celebrity traitors Culture war Refugees

Well, that’s another blockbuster edition of Celebrity Traitors done for another year.

And after three weeks of dominating the national conversation, the hit show has provided some final revelations to get people worked up.

Once Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft had emerged as the winners, they both announced the charities to which they would be donating their half of the £82,000 prize pot.

Bash and Romesh Ranganathan at the screening of The Celebrity Traitors finale 🎥: bbciplayer via ig Reels #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/ye30fIjMAi — Sebastian (Bash) Croft Source (@BashcroftMx) October 31, 2026

Romesh picked the Refugee Council, while Bash chose humanitarian charity Choose Love (formerly Help Refugees).

And sure enough, in the recesses of social media, you can find people grumbling about that.

Nothing for British people? The homeless? Cancer charities? Veterans? I could go on… No. Refugees of course, because that’s what these celebs do, it keeps them popular with studios, who’re all left wing. — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) October 30, 2026

However, for a lot of others, the fact the charitable donations will annoy all the right (and far right) people makes Romesh’s and Bash’s victory all the sweeter.

1. The entire £83,000 #CelebrityTraitors prize fund going towards supporting refugees and queer displaced people feels bloody wonderful in such wretched times marked by fearmongering and inhumane politics – even more so knowing there will be many right-wingers enraged by that. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hx0bnlDGkV — Em (@EmilyJBashforth) October 30, 2026

2. Cue right wing meltdown as a man of Asian heritage and a gay guy win #CelebrityTraitors and donate their winnings to refugee charities 🤣🤣🤣 — Lewis Lowe (@I_am_LewisLowe) October 30, 2026

3. And all the money's going to refugees and queer folk!

Fuck you Farage. 😆😆😆 #celebritytraitors — Alan C. Smith (@algingersmith) October 30, 2026

4. A child of immigration and a queer kid winning £83k and donating it to refugees – we LOVE to see it!!! #CelebrityTraitors — Shauna (@shaunadennett09) October 30, 2026

5. “ThEy ArEn’T bRiTiSh ChArItIeS” actually Kevin, both Choose Love and Refugee Council are UK-based charities. The latter was even born in the aftermath of WW2 – you know, that global conflict you all claim to care so much about for one week every November. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/SkwbdUD7O7 — cameron 🔥 (@camruined) October 30, 2026

6. 'Choose Love' In the grand scheme of things, a few quid goes to support refugees, some of whom are queer, and social media loses its shit!#TheCelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/vKsnctDL4j — Steve Jones (@CerdynJones) October 31, 2026

7. queer neurodivergent Gen Z and vegan son of Sri Lankan immigrants winning and donating the money to LGBTQ refugees huge W for woke let’s goooo #celebritytraitors — maya !! (@cool_sea_urchin) October 30, 2026

8. The far right when they find out the prize money is going towards refugee charities #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/lGOaOW1NJz — Cam (@cameronclark_98) October 30, 2026

9. Romesh and Bash BOTH giving to refugee charities made me cry. What a fucking gorgeous thing, and a reminder that so much of the noise about boats and general hatred isn’t the typical thing. It’s just a small percentage of loud idiots. #celebritytraitors — Percy | 🦁🦁🦁 (@JeMappellePercy) October 30, 2026

10. Oh I know right wingers are FUMING all the charity money is going to refugees #celebritytraitors — Chris (@gobshitechris) October 30, 2026

11. Both winners splitting their money with charities dedicated to refugees is so incredible. The biggest up yours to the racist far right trying to divide this country. #CelebrityTraitors — Alex (@AlexWTalks) October 30, 2026

13. Bash and Romesh's choice of charities as winners has really annoyed some people. Oh dear. Anyway. If you'd like to donate to either of them: Choose Love – https://t.co/pSG1LEDWdn

Refugee Council – https://t.co/OwSZ8pQGQo#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/EkTizDalpN — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 30, 2026