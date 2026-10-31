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The Celebrity Traitors winners are giving their prize money to refugee charities, and people see it as the biggest ‘up yours’ to the Farage crowd

Michael White. Updated October 31st, 2026

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Well, that’s another blockbuster edition of Celebrity Traitors done for another year.

And after three weeks of dominating the national conversation, the hit show has provided some final revelations to get people worked up.

Once Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft had emerged as the winners, they both announced the charities to which they would be donating their half of the £82,000 prize pot.

Romesh picked the Refugee Council, while Bash chose humanitarian charity Choose Love (formerly Help Refugees).

And sure enough, in the recesses of social media, you can find people grumbling about that.

However, for a lot of others, the fact the charitable donations will annoy all the right (and far right) people makes Romesh’s and Bash’s victory all the sweeter.

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