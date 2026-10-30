23 of the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about the gripping Celebrity Traitors finale

Entertainment celebrity traitors claudia winkleman The Traitors

After three weeks of twists, turns and record-breaking ratings, the second series of The Celebrity Traitors came to an end on Friday night.

*Obviously, spoilers ahead, so beware if you’re still catching up!*

The banished and murdered players watching #TheCelebrityTraitors final https://t.co/xgeNu1yQ7X — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2026

In the end two of the Faithful won, with the final Traitor being banished at in the closing moments.

The winning moment! #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/ejMPM0TwC0 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 30, 2026

BREAKING 🚨 Faithfuls Sebastian and Romesh have won #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2! https://t.co/twok1nIUoz — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2026

It goes without saying that the 80-minute finale dominated social media on Friday night. So here’s a selection of what people were saying…

2. claudia kills me 😭😭 she gets so into it #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/OfYozVAkn3 — court ‎🕷🪽 (@thirlwclls) October 30, 2026

3. A queer, woke gen Z faithful with the most clutch moment in Traitors history to help win money for his queer-friendly refugee charity. And that’s why Bash is the goat. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/x87HEo7dQx — ChelseaSchürrle (Joe) (@ChelseaShurrle) October 30, 2026

4. ten year old me staring out the window of my mum’s car pretending i’m in a music video #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/Y2Z8r0wnuw — b (@quietanddrive) October 30, 2026

5. That finale was top tier television absolutely exceptional! James Blunt blew it so bad all he had to do was join the lads oh dear 😭😭😭 #CelebrityTraitors — Chris Hardiman ☕🎸🚨🏈📺🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 (@AJoyForever83) October 30, 2026

6. “This game is not over, until I say it’s over” Michael Sheen finding out who the Traitors were and he was FURIOUS 😂#CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/vlagyZwrZw — Wando (@Wandoful) October 30, 2026

7. the most british politest betrayal of all time #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/x1UdzeXSPA — quinn 🍐 (@fairytaledegree) October 30, 2026

8. Maya cosplaying as an air conditioning unit was not on my Celebrity Traitors bingo card #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/ImS0chZ8OT — Kiz (@KizIsTalking) October 30, 2026

9. The right-wing gammons have been fucked off by Bash and Romesh picking two worthy charities? Oh we LOVE to see it ! #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/5l3CY7fg3u pic.twitter.com/0QL9Mtoa7e — cameron 🔥 (@camruined) October 30, 2026

11. This is the most fear I have seen at a fire pit since Molly 😭😭😭😭😭 #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/KfYs3JXok4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 30, 2026

12. Michael Sheen dressed as Claudia Winkleman this is not a drill 🚨 #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/O1F8ZKr01X — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2026

13. james blunt fucking this for himself out of pure spite #thetraitors #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/A4CnrXp3v7 — alex 🦉 (@peachesforplums) October 30, 2026

14. Have to admit that Maya was done soooo dirty by the traitors, she did all the hard work.#CelebrityTraitors — ANNE (@Legion4lyf) October 30, 2026

15. James Blunt after Romesh called him a traitor #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/fgKTBQi7Kt — Felix Wood #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 🇱🇧 (@felixw1) October 30, 2026

16. The fact it's still being talked about at the final round table #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/NFlDnVa1Q3 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 30, 2026

17. bash and romesh#celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/3onKW8WIdq — project hail daisy ✮⋆˙ YELYAH GLASGOW (@panemsdove) October 30, 2026

18. Maya waiting for Kenny outside the castle after he bottled it #Celebritytraitors #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/uXtCiCRbUj — MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) October 30, 2026

19. The baby in Leigh Anne’s womb during the helicopter ride #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/VJTr1ZTbIn — Leevs x 🌙🪐 (@HelloItsLevi) October 30, 2026

20. A British person 19 times a day #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/UReuAcwDCC — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) October 30, 2026