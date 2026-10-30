Entertainment celebrity traitors claudia winkleman The Traitors

23 of the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about the gripping Celebrity Traitors finale

Michael White. Updated October 30th, 2026

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After three weeks of twists, turns and record-breaking ratings, the second series of The Celebrity Traitors came to an end on Friday night.

*Obviously, spoilers ahead, so beware if you’re still catching up!*

In the end two of the Faithful won, with the final Traitor being banished at in the closing moments.

It goes without saying that the 80-minute finale dominated social media on Friday night. So here’s a selection of what people were saying…

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