Entertainment celebrity traitors claudia winkleman The Traitors
23 of the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about the gripping Celebrity Traitors finale
After three weeks of twists, turns and record-breaking ratings, the second series of The Celebrity Traitors came to an end on Friday night.
*Obviously, spoilers ahead, so beware if you’re still catching up!*
The banished and murdered players watching #TheCelebrityTraitors final https://t.co/xgeNu1yQ7X
— The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2026
In the end two of the Faithful won, with the final Traitor being banished at in the closing moments.
The winning moment! #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/ejMPM0TwC0
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 30, 2026
BREAKING 🚨 Faithfuls Sebastian and Romesh have won #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2! https://t.co/twok1nIUoz
— The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 30, 2026
It goes without saying that the 80-minute finale dominated social media on Friday night. So here’s a selection of what people were saying…