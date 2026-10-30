JD Vance says that if you want American healthcare, you need to speak English – 17 captivating clapbacks that land in any language
Another day, another clip of Magas telling you exactly who they are.
During a pre-taped town hall special in Fort Worth, Texas, JD Vance shared an anecdote about taking his son to the emergency room. Don’t worry, everything was fine with his child, but the Vice President was still not satisfied with his trip.
Vance expressed frustration at the overabundance of medical translators on the scene. In fact, he says that’s the problem.
JD Vance whines about translators in hospitals and says, "how about if everyone just spoke English?" https://t.co/3NrfOslLtT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2026
The internet was uniformly grossed out by Vance’s overt racism in the face of a medical emergency.