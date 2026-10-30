JD Vance says that if you want American healthcare, you need to speak English – 17 captivating clapbacks that land in any language

Politics healthcare JD Vance

Another day, another clip of Magas telling you exactly who they are.

During a pre-taped town hall special in Fort Worth, Texas, JD Vance shared an anecdote about taking his son to the emergency room. Don’t worry, everything was fine with his child, but the Vice President was still not satisfied with his trip.

Vance expressed frustration at the overabundance of medical translators on the scene. In fact, he says that’s the problem.

JD Vance whines about translators in hospitals and says, "how about if everyone just spoke English?" https://t.co/3NrfOslLtT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2026

The internet was uniformly grossed out by Vance’s overt racism in the face of a medical emergency.

1. incredible microcosm of his worldview https://t.co/RwuK2RyOTj — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 30, 2026

2. @JDVance is a stupid motherfucker. Hospitals use translators to save lives, not accommodate his political grievances. — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) October 30, 2026

4. Id like everyone of all languages to say to this dude in their native tongues "shut the fuck up" https://t.co/sOZPVtj7ND — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) October 30, 2026

5. THIS is your closing argument? Bashing patients who need hospital interpreters? About 43 MILLION people speak Spanish at home. Speaking Spanish doesn’t make someone less American. KKKomments like Vance’s does. “Just speak English” does absolutely fucking nothing for someone… https://t.co/EMnVhsZPie — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 30, 2026

6. JD Vance married the daughter of Indian immigrants and now complains that hospitals accommodate people who don’t speak English. The MAGA exception to hating immigrants always starts at home. — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐚 🇪🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) October 30, 2026

7. Dude literally JUST said that anybody who does this kind of thing is a "scumbag." JD Vance believes in NOTHING.https://t.co/rYxeXmcE7P — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 30, 2026

8. Every fucking day he’s a bigger dick. It’s almost impressive how depraved he is. — Matt (@iamnotmattt) October 30, 2026