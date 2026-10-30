The official White House Twitter account just posted a Halloween message that people reckoned was terrifying for all the wrong reasons

News halloween white house

The war between racist and stupid will rage on for as long as there is a Maga party.

The most recent battle took place on the official White House Twitter account, where enough people approved this post to share with the nation less than a week before a very contentious midterm election.

Spooky szn is here. https://t.co/8xc9KhU3VE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2026

Hateful?

Ignorant?

It’s a post that’s so cryptically presented that a consensus was hard to land on.

Whatever the intention, the reaction was near universal on Twitter: repulsion.

2. it is kind of interesting that the united states government is racist in ways that are completely inscrutable to me now. like i used to at least understand what the idea was https://t.co/KQ3oM6pkMX — david c. porter (read NTTN) (@toomuchistrue) October 29, 2026

3. God racists are so fucking dumb https://t.co/uGgxuVt2uU — Read Jackson Rising (@JPHilllllll) October 29, 2026

4. So the racist "joke" is that Mexicans are scary? This is what your tax dollars are funding. https://t.co/nnsKMl11LJ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 29, 2026

5. Just racist AF. They don’t even care any longer. We can be adults again, right? https://t.co/QzPNFz7jOC — InVOLuntaryEmmission (@pugus1979) October 29, 2026

6. I’m so fucking tired of this entire racist fuckass administration. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 29, 2026

7. Wow, another low-effort racist stereotype. Kewl. — The Tomten (@thetomten1) October 29, 2026