The official White House Twitter account just posted a Halloween message that people reckoned was terrifying for all the wrong reasons
The war between racist and stupid will rage on for as long as there is a Maga party.
The most recent battle took place on the official White House Twitter account, where enough people approved this post to share with the nation less than a week before a very contentious midterm election.
Spooky szn is here. https://t.co/8xc9KhU3VE
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2026
Hateful?
Ignorant?
It’s a post that’s so cryptically presented that a consensus was hard to land on.
Whatever the intention, the reaction was near universal on Twitter: repulsion.