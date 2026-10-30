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The official White House Twitter account just posted a Halloween message that people reckoned was terrifying for all the wrong reasons

Saul Hutson. Updated October 30th, 2026

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The war between racist and stupid will rage on for as long as there is a Maga party.

The most recent battle took place on the official White House Twitter account, where enough people approved this post to share with the nation less than a week before a very contentious midterm election.

Hateful?

Ignorant?

It’s a post that’s so cryptically presented that a consensus was hard to land on.

Whatever the intention, the reaction was near universal on Twitter: repulsion.

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