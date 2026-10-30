Abdul El-Sayed’s response to Trump saying he’d have to go through a metal detector was 24-carat gold
Michigan’s Democratic hopeful, Abdul El-Sayed, has got Donald Trump really rattled.
He is more than mentally equipped to come back at the president every time he tries to trash talk the American-born epidemiologist, whose Egyptian parents are both immigrants. For example, Trump came for the name, and Dr El-Sayed was ready.
Holy hell. Abdul El-Sayed just ended Trump’s name calling game.
He turned the insult around, Saudis, Qataris, jet and all, and closed it himself.
"Call me Senator after November." https://t.co/jFF7iYNOCz
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 25, 2026
The (hopefully) future senator isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. That’s something the free speech crowd over at Maga Towers claim to love. They didn’t love this.
Abdul El-Sayed: “We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. He has one genius which is getting attention. Because his dad never gave him enough, because he was a nepo baby, he craved attention and used the bullying tactics to get it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool”
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 28, 2026
At the weekend, Trump’s bigotry was well and truly on show, when he declared that Dr El-Sayed would have to pass through a metal detector to get into the Senate.
Trump: El-Sayed would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector https://t.co/secPYORCwe
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026
Once again, the comeback was word perfect.
EL-SAYED to TRUMP: I will go through a metal detector if you will sit for a lie detector. My first question, Epstein. Second question, did you win the 2020 election? I will go through a metal detector every day if you sit through a lie detector one time. https://t.co/hbnY2hyZI0
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2026
Truth Social is going to take a battering.
And, finally.
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