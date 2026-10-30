US Abdul El-Sayed

Abdul El-Sayed’s response to Trump saying he’d have to go through a metal detector was 24-carat gold

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2026

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Michigan’s Democratic hopeful, Abdul El-Sayed, has got Donald Trump really rattled.

He is more than mentally equipped to come back at the president every time he tries to trash talk the American-born epidemiologist, whose Egyptian parents are both immigrants. For example, Trump came for the name, and Dr El-Sayed was ready.

The (hopefully) future senator isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. That’s something the free speech crowd over at Maga Towers claim to love. They didn’t love this.

At the weekend, Trump’s bigotry was well and truly on show, when he declared that Dr El-Sayed would have to pass through a metal detector to get into the Senate.

Once again, the comeback was word perfect.

Truth Social is going to take a battering.

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And, finally.

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