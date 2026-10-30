Abdul El-Sayed’s response to Trump saying he’d have to go through a metal detector was 24-carat gold

US Abdul El-Sayed

Michigan’s Democratic hopeful, Abdul El-Sayed, has got Donald Trump really rattled.

He is more than mentally equipped to come back at the president every time he tries to trash talk the American-born epidemiologist, whose Egyptian parents are both immigrants. For example, Trump came for the name, and Dr El-Sayed was ready.

Holy hell. Abdul El-Sayed just ended Trump’s name calling game. He turned the insult around, Saudis, Qataris, jet and all, and closed it himself. "Call me Senator after November." https://t.co/jFF7iYNOCz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 25, 2026

The (hopefully) future senator isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. That’s something the free speech crowd over at Maga Towers claim to love. They didn’t love this.

Abdul El-Sayed: “We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. He has one genius which is getting attention. Because his dad never gave him enough, because he was a nepo baby, he craved attention and used the bullying tactics to get it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 28, 2026

At the weekend, Trump’s bigotry was well and truly on show, when he declared that Dr El-Sayed would have to pass through a metal detector to get into the Senate.

Trump: El-Sayed would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector https://t.co/secPYORCwe — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026

Once again, the comeback was word perfect.

EL-SAYED to TRUMP: I will go through a metal detector if you will sit for a lie detector. My first question, Epstein. Second question, did you win the 2020 election? I will go through a metal detector every day if you sit through a lie detector one time. https://t.co/hbnY2hyZI0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2026

Truth Social is going to take a battering.

1. This is easily THE most DEVASTATING clapback I have ever heard, by any candidate, from either party. trump said he wants metal detectors for El-Sayed. El-Sayed says sure, but lie detectors for YOU.

First question: EPSTEIN. He is SO good at this.🔥pic.twitter.com/ZgHREcAxNG — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 30, 2026

2. 🚨Abdul El-Sayed just verbally FLATTENED Donald Trump: “I will go through a metal detector if you will sit for a lie detector. My first question? Epstein. Second question, did you win the 2020 election? I will go through a metal detector every day if you sit through a lie… pic.twitter.com/qsc6nUKS9r — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 30, 2026

3. El-Sayed has a PROPOSAL for Trump regarding the “metal detector” comments: I’ll go through a metal detector if you’ll

sit for a LIE DETECTOR. I’ve got NOTHING to hide, you have SO MUCH to hide. My first question—EPSTEIN? pic.twitter.com/aQe7DENhm5 — Substance (@SimplySubstance) October 30, 2026

5. Oh my god https://t.co/9idnJ7Gd7B — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 30, 2026

6. Dude is the real deal. https://t.co/Nore8uxGnm — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 30, 2026

7. Dude is mad funny!🤣 https://t.co/yXXrN3AjyA — Hasan Kwame Jeffries (@ProfJeffries) October 30, 2026

8. This guy and Zohran have a gift https://t.co/uILXQIMl8b — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) October 30, 2026

9. This man is on fire & really knows how to call out POS Trump.🎯💙 https://t.co/Z4mTU4R8eH — Tracy aka TLC4KNDPPL💙🌤️ (@tlc4sam2) October 30, 2026

10. Touché https://t.co/kqBslgerVs — 🇺🇦 Roger the Dutch 🇳🇱 Resister 🇺🇸 (@Roger_J_Postma) October 30, 2026

11. And again, how can you not love this guy??? https://t.co/GX5b6rWm4B — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) October 30, 2026

12. Man, I love this guy. He’s smart clever -knows how to talk to people – cares about people the exact opposite of Trump. — liberalease (@liberalease) October 30, 2026

13. God it’s gonna be badass having him in the Senate — Jack Callahan (@Cal915121Jack) October 30, 2026

14. What a brilliant response. It would be wonderful, if Trump was arrested one day, and made to take a Lie Detector Test. — Pam Sullivan (@PamJSullivan) October 30, 2026

15. I like this guy .

He’s quick with a comeback – a smart comeback .

Reminds me of a young Obama . Watch out MAGA — Jeff (@Jeffmdaisy) October 30, 2026

And, finally.

If they hooked a lie detector up to trump it would explode and kill everyone in the vicinity — Chris 🇨🇦 (@Sir_Chris_of_C) October 30, 2026

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