An American tried to own France’s ‘lesser culture’ and it was far from the slam dunk they thought it was

US culture France

Many Americans, very probably most of them, have a thing about believing that their country is better than basically every other country in the world.

This isn’t news to you, we know, but this might be after one particular American kicked off a culture war – well, more of a scrap, really – with the good people of France.

Here’s the tweet that kicked it off, suggesting French cuisine was rather – how you say – limited.

French people when they’re asked about foods other than Baguette https://t.co/YbOPTAQEuj — Ałeçtø🎶 (@Altrocius) October 27, 2026

And it really did escalate from there.

1. Do you have at least a basic knowledge of French culinary culture? https://t.co/siyedEZ7Xs — Ereas ♔ (@ereas_kaanta) October 27, 2026

2. Why we learn about a lesser culture? — CheeseAuthority (@GoudaCheeseling) October 27, 2026

3. Coming from you… Lmao — Ereas ♔ (@ereas_kaanta) October 28, 2026

4. Aww does our little vassal state citizen have something to say? — CheeseAuthority (@GoudaCheeseling) October 28, 2026

5. American talking about culinary culture ???? LOL — cha (@churchyagami) October 28, 2026

Except that final payoff from @GoudaCheeseling wasn’t the slam dunk they presumably thought it was.

7. ‘Imagine your only culture is McDonald’s, I’m gonna bawl, burn the United States.’

@churchyagami

8. ‘Hey man, your the one who let us build the worst thing known to man in your country.’

@GoudaCheeseling

9. ‘Getting ratioed doesn’t stop me.’

@churchyagami

10. ‘A basic American trying to present his culture: ok so imagine a burger.’

@macron_chauve

11. ‘Your culture is clearly no better. You’re enjoying our slop just as much as us.’

@GoudaCheeseling

12. ‘Clearly less, given that our country isn’t filled with obese people.’

@LarryCovert63