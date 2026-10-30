US culture France

An American tried to own France’s ‘lesser culture’ and it was far from the slam dunk they thought it was

Poke Reporter. Updated October 30th, 2026

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Many Americans, very probably most of them, have a thing about believing that their country is better than basically every other country in the world.

This isn’t news to you, we know, but this might be after one particular American kicked off a culture war – well, more of a scrap, really – with the good people of France.

Here’s the tweet that kicked it off, suggesting French cuisine was rather – how you say – limited.

And it really did escalate from there.

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Except that final payoff from @GoudaCheeseling wasn’t the slam dunk they presumably thought it was.

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‘Imagine your only culture is McDonald’s, I’m gonna bawl, burn the United States.’
@churchyagami

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‘Hey man, your the one who let us build the worst thing known to man in your country.’
@GoudaCheeseling

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‘Getting ratioed doesn’t stop me.’
@churchyagami

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‘A basic American trying to present his culture: ok so imagine a burger.’
@macron_chauve

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‘Your culture is clearly no better. You’re enjoying our slop just as much as us.’
@GoudaCheeseling

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‘Clearly less, given that our country isn’t filled with obese people.’
@LarryCovert63

13.

‘Reminder: McDonald’s flagship product, the burger, is not American.’

‘Kiss.’
@AnzoUnd3rscore