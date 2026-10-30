An American tried to own France’s ‘lesser culture’ and it was far from the slam dunk they thought it was
Many Americans, very probably most of them, have a thing about believing that their country is better than basically every other country in the world.
This isn’t news to you, we know, but this might be after one particular American kicked off a culture war – well, more of a scrap, really – with the good people of France.
Here’s the tweet that kicked it off, suggesting French cuisine was rather – how you say – limited.
French people when they’re asked about foods other than Baguette https://t.co/YbOPTAQEuj
— Ałeçtø🎶 (@Altrocius) October 27, 2026
And it really did escalate from there.
Except that final payoff from @GoudaCheeseling wasn’t the slam dunk they presumably thought it was.