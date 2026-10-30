A reporter accidentally exposed precisely how little Trump knows what he’s talking about and they should all start doing this now
It was a routine question which unintentionally exposed just how little – how very little – Trump knows about basically anything.
It was a member of the White House press with a query about Lt Gen Brett Sylvia, a high ranking Pentagon army strategist reportedly fired by Pete Hegseth for disclosing classified information to the public.
And what happened next didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them.
"She’s got problems" — Trump gets asked about Lt. Gen. Sylvia (Brett Sylvia, a guy!) leaking classified information, and he’s so clueless that he thinks the reporter is talking about a woman with the first name Sylvia https://t.co/3iAxkauzTG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2026
An insignificant error by itself, but one that devastatingly puts into context every other answer Trump gives at this sort of thing.
And these people put it best.