US donald trump

A reporter accidentally exposed precisely how little Trump knows what he’s talking about and they should all start doing this now

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2026

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It was a routine question which unintentionally exposed just how little – how very little – Trump knows about basically anything.

It was a member of the White House press with a query about Lt Gen Brett Sylvia, a high ranking Pentagon army strategist reportedly fired by Pete Hegseth for disclosing classified information to the public.

And what happened next didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them.

An insignificant error by itself, but one that devastatingly puts into context every other answer Trump gives at this sort of thing.

And these people put it best.

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