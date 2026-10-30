Philomena Cunk is back and it sent this classic ‘King Arthur’ clip viral again and it’s all kinds of brilliant

Entertainment Philomena cunk

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The estimable Philomena Cunk is coming back, this time tackling cinema on BBC2 on 12 November and later on Netflix.

Philomena Cunk is back and this time she’s asking the hard-hitting questions about humankind’s finest creation: MOVIES! Cunk on Cinema premieres November 15. https://t.co/ljcDIrf1J8 — Netflix (@netflix) October 29, 2026

We mention it not because it’s an essential public service to notify you of this fact, but it because it sent Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker’s hilarious creation viral all over again on Twitter.

Specifically this clip which is fundamentally all kinds of brilliant.

She’s a gem 😂😂

The other lady was fighting to stay professional 😭😂 https://t.co/OGRg7Sdz1Z — Dr. APK (@Lordkyril) October 30, 2026

Bravo!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

3. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I would have lost it — Oneno💜⭐💜 (@lieve_randomly) October 30, 2026

4. I need this woman's stamina in my life cos wdym you're not Rotfl😩😂 https://t.co/Yee002gh3g — Emmy Lyoncourt (@emmanuel_ganiyu) October 30, 2026

5. Camelot is a silly place pic.twitter.com/WJfBRcbrnQ — flexing like its green (@flexing_red) October 30, 2026

Lots more Cunk here!

Source Philomena Cunk H/T @Lordkyril