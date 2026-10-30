Entertainment Philomena cunk

Philomena Cunk is back and it sent this classic ‘King Arthur’ clip viral again and it’s all kinds of brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2026

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The estimable Philomena Cunk is coming back, this time tackling cinema on BBC2 on 12 November and later on Netflix.

We mention it not because it’s an essential public service to notify you of this fact, but it because it sent Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker’s hilarious creation viral all over again on Twitter.

Specifically this clip which is fundamentally all kinds of brilliant.

Bravo!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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Lots more Cunk here!

Source Philomena Cunk H/T @Lordkyril