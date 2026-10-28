Weird World comebacks flat earthers
A flat earther challenged Nasa to prove her wrong and this A++ reply went into orbit
In our comeback hall of fame – yes, we do have one – this will always be among our very favourites.
It all began with this challenge to Nasa to convince this flat-earthed otherwise and it went viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.
It’s scary knowing people like this can vote pic.twitter.com/V10nueZBb7
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 6, 2024
And it prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point replies …
I just joined the Flat Earth Society. We have members around the globe.
— Lost (@djdubmasterflex) October 6, 2024
How can her vote count as much as me
— 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 6, 2024
A flat earther once told me a trip to the International Space Station wouldn’t be enough to convince them the Earth was spherical. That was the day I realized debating them was pointless.
— Joe B (@TheStarman923) October 7, 2024
… but this one surely beat all comers.
How people in Australia view this video pic.twitter.com/Ih8bTGHORX
— Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) October 6, 2024
Boom!
I had one of the best laughs in my life when I saw this.
— Kamala IS a communist (@ruralgenxer84) October 7, 2024
Source @PicturesFoIder