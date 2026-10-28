Weird World comebacks flat earthers

A flat earther challenged Nasa to prove her wrong and this A++ reply went into orbit

Poke Staff. Updated October 28th, 2026

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In our comeback hall of fame – yes, we do have one – this will always be among our very favourites.

It all began with this challenge to Nasa to convince this flat-earthed otherwise and it went viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

And it prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point replies …

… but this one surely beat all comers.

Boom!

Source @PicturesFoIder