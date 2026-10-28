A flat earther challenged Nasa to prove her wrong and this A++ reply went into orbit

Weird World comebacks flat earthers

In our comeback hall of fame – yes, we do have one – this will always be among our very favourites.

It all began with this challenge to Nasa to convince this flat-earthed otherwise and it went viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

It’s scary knowing people like this can vote pic.twitter.com/V10nueZBb7 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 6, 2024

And it prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point replies …

I just joined the Flat Earth Society. We have members around the globe. — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) October 6, 2024

How can her vote count as much as me — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 6, 2024

A flat earther once told me a trip to the International Space Station wouldn’t be enough to convince them the Earth was spherical. That was the day I realized debating them was pointless. — Joe B (@TheStarman923) October 7, 2024

… but this one surely beat all comers.

How people in Australia view this video pic.twitter.com/Ih8bTGHORX — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) October 6, 2024

Boom!

I had one of the best laughs in my life when I saw this. — Kamala IS a communist (@ruralgenxer84) October 7, 2024

Source @PicturesFoIder