US donald trump Jimmy Fallon MAGA
Jimmy Fallon’s compilation video of Donald Trump’s many battles with the spoken word is hilarious (and slightly terrifying)
Donald Trump has never been the most coherent of speakers, but the sheer amount of political rallies that he’s been addressing lately seems to be really taking its toll.
US broadcaster Jimmy Fallon has shared a hilarious and mildly terrifying supercut of Trump’s recent battles with spoken English from The Tonight Show Twitter account.
Let’s jump straight in.
Jimmy breaks down the midterms using Trump’s own words. #FallonTonight https://t.co/HrwlQm2HoI
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 30, 2026
Blimey. Happily, the replies were a little less garbled.
Trump is a walking advert for the Democrats.
Source The Tonight Show Image Screengrab