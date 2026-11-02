Jimmy Fallon’s compilation video of Donald Trump’s many battles with the spoken word is hilarious (and slightly terrifying)

US donald trump Jimmy Fallon MAGA

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Donald Trump has never been the most coherent of speakers, but the sheer amount of political rallies that he’s been addressing lately seems to be really taking its toll.

US broadcaster Jimmy Fallon has shared a hilarious and mildly terrifying supercut of Trump’s recent battles with spoken English from The Tonight Show Twitter account.

Let’s jump straight in.

Jimmy breaks down the midterms using Trump’s own words. #FallonTonight https://t.co/HrwlQm2HoI — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 30, 2026

Blimey. Happily, the replies were a little less garbled.

1. And yet, they still won't move to enact the 25th Amendment. What would it actually take? https://t.co/Pc5TQVFzvO — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 31, 2026

2. Hey Maga, this your guy! https://t.co/ji4DR2I3uE — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) October 30, 2026

3. It's shameful that a president doesn't even know how to pronounce words properly🤦🏻‍♀️ — Fatimah (@itsFatimahmalik) October 30, 2026

4. Did he say Hakuna matata at the end or was that Italian 😆 — pinksnowkitten (@pinksnowkitten5) October 30, 2026

5. I believe I speak better English than him and I’m not native english speaker… — Kharum (@kharumtoupitoup) October 30, 2026

6. Yikes. Sad to watch but he did mock Biden mercilessly even with a cancer diagnosis, so the word KARMA seems fitting here. — Beatrice Cardenas (@RealBetyCardens) October 31, 2026

7. Someone needs reboot that Robot! Elon!🤣🤣🤣 — Men In Black (@MenInBlackNZ) October 30, 2026

8. We should have known right from the start of his political tenure: "covfefe" anyone? — Hakawati (@ajb1871) October 30, 2026

9. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Forget the Trump bible! We need a Trump made up words dictionary — Jay (@jessicamayclark) October 30, 2026

10. The best speaker of all. He knows words!🤣🤣 https://t.co/8NzYTfqZ7z — CHEERS! 🇨🇦🍁🍻 🥂💙#smokefleet (@cheersbranrj) October 30, 2026

11. Only the best words https://t.co/9N0E6Q8LLN — Corey McE (@CoreyMce) October 30, 2026

12. …looks like someone's running out of steam… https://t.co/I5ktXxGyEB — Lay Benedictine Solitary (@OLMLaySolitary) October 30, 2026

13. He is his own punchline. 😂😂😂 — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 30, 2026

14. My God Trump's an idiot… https://t.co/R1BjXj7HyB — Not your mom (@CovingtonL10985) October 31, 2026

15. That’s so funny! And there’s a couple dozen more! — JoeyMama (@TheJoeyMama) October 30, 2026

Trump is a walking advert for the Democrats.

The more they put him in front of a mic the more he embarrasses us 😭 — The Promised Consort 🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@Lordpein3497) July 28, 2026

Source The Tonight Show Image Screengrab