US donald trump Jimmy Fallon MAGA

Jimmy Fallon’s compilation video of Donald Trump’s many battles with the spoken word is hilarious (and slightly terrifying)

David Harris. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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Donald Trump has never been the most coherent of speakers, but the sheer amount of political rallies that he’s been addressing lately seems to be really taking its toll.

US broadcaster Jimmy Fallon has shared a hilarious and mildly terrifying supercut of Trump’s recent battles with spoken English from The Tonight Show Twitter account.

Let’s jump straight in.

Blimey. Happily, the replies were a little less garbled.

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Trump is a walking advert for the Democrats.

Source The Tonight Show Image Screengrab