Politics Camilla Tominey GB News Reform UK
You don’t have to be a Camilla Tominey fan to enjoy watching her steamroll over Robert Jenrick’s tantrum when she asked about Reform’s bigotry problem
You know things are going badly for Reform UK when GB News is holding the party’s feet to the fire, and Camilla Tominey’s interview with a petulant Robert Jenrick is a perfect example.
‘Are you going to ask me anything actually meaningful?’
‘I asked you about the Budget at the beginning of this interview… I have spent the whole show asking serious questions.’
@CamillaTominey and Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick MP clash over people associated with the party. https://t.co/s4Kwl6NY4J
— GB News (@GBNEWS) November 1, 2026
The problematic Reform ally in question, Raheem Kassam, showed that Camilla Tominey’s questions weren’t only a direct hit on Robert Jenrick’s nerve – they got his, too.
GB News’s most left wing anchor, Camilla something or the other, is a lifelong establishment wannabe.
She worked for the very fake news NBC. She has worked for the left wing LBC, and she was recently heard in private pledging full fealty to Kemi Badenoch.
Camilla is a SCAMMER. She’s SCAMMING GB News audiences by pretending to be on the right. Notice she didn’t get cut in the Telegraph’s recent cull of right wing staff? 🤔
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 1, 2026
There is no universe in which she is left wing, and we were particularly impressed by how she shot down Kassam’s ridiculous attack.
What’s funny is that I’ve never met you, you total phoney. Maybe shut your mouth and give your arse a chance. Either way, you talk an enormous amount of abject sh*te
— Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) November 1, 2026
Some people found themselves in almost unprecedented agreement with the GB News presenter.
It’s important to give credit where it’s due.
Source GB News Image Screengrab