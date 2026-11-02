Politics Camilla Tominey GB News Reform UK

You don’t have to be a Camilla Tominey fan to enjoy watching her steamroll over Robert Jenrick’s tantrum when she asked about Reform’s bigotry problem

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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You know things are going badly for Reform UK when GB News is holding the party’s feet to the fire, and Camilla Tominey’s interview with a petulant Robert Jenrick is a perfect example.

The problematic Reform ally in question, Raheem Kassam, showed that Camilla Tominey’s questions weren’t only a direct hit on Robert Jenrick’s nerve – they got his, too.

There is no universe in which she is left wing, and we were particularly impressed by how she shot down Kassam’s ridiculous attack.

Some people found themselves in almost unprecedented agreement with the GB News presenter.

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It’s important to give credit where it’s due.

Source GB News Image Screengrab