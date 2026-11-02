You don’t have to be a Camilla Tominey fan to enjoy watching her steamroll over Robert Jenrick’s tantrum when she asked about Reform’s bigotry problem

Politics Camilla Tominey GB News Reform UK

You know things are going badly for Reform UK when GB News is holding the party’s feet to the fire, and Camilla Tominey’s interview with a petulant Robert Jenrick is a perfect example.

‘Are you going to ask me anything actually meaningful?’ ‘I asked you about the Budget at the beginning of this interview… I have spent the whole show asking serious questions.’ @CamillaTominey and Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick MP clash over people associated with the party. https://t.co/s4Kwl6NY4J — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 1, 2026

The problematic Reform ally in question, Raheem Kassam, showed that Camilla Tominey’s questions weren’t only a direct hit on Robert Jenrick’s nerve – they got his, too.

GB News’s most left wing anchor, Camilla something or the other, is a lifelong establishment wannabe. She worked for the very fake news NBC. She has worked for the left wing LBC, and she was recently heard in private pledging full fealty to Kemi Badenoch. Camilla is a SCAMMER. She’s SCAMMING GB News audiences by pretending to be on the right. Notice she didn’t get cut in the Telegraph’s recent cull of right wing staff? 🤔 — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 1, 2026

There is no universe in which she is left wing, and we were particularly impressed by how she shot down Kassam’s ridiculous attack.

What’s funny is that I’ve never met you, you total phoney. Maybe shut your mouth and give your arse a chance. Either way, you talk an enormous amount of abject sh*te — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) November 1, 2026

Some people found themselves in almost unprecedented agreement with the GB News presenter.

1. Reform are always such victims. It’s always “the establishment” and other nonsense. Woke victimhood nonsense. It’s exhausting. https://t.co/Wd0QIb1u1K — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) November 1, 2026

2. Unfortunately, Jenrick isn't a serious politician. Like the rest of Reform's leadership, he's a brittle individual with a chip on his shoulder who really can't bear even the smallest amount of scrutiny. https://t.co/TAXL53kdVJ — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) November 1, 2026

3. The @Conservatives dodged a bullet by kicking Jenrick out. He’s awful. The ‘media training’ provided by @jkyleofficial to Reform may need some fine-tuning… https://t.co/pYFqqEzKeS — Daniel (@dan_djs_) November 1, 2026

4. Honest Bob @RobertJenrick getting absolutely rinsed on every news channel this morning.. including Reform's very own propaganda channel, GB News 😂 What a ridiculous little man. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) November 1, 2026

5. Flip flop Bob will be restore uk soon https://t.co/GfzBgUxJ4E — Jay (@jessicamayclark) November 1, 2026

6. Fancy being as objectionably right wing as @RobertJenrick and still somehow falling foul of Camilla Tominey! https://t.co/NjG8cx80jV — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) November 1, 2026

7. He absolutely didn’t see that coming from her 😂 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 1, 2026

8. 🤣🤣🤣 Ticket inspector Jenrick has another car crash 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/FUteaDBUee — Daily Blase (@DailyBlase) November 1, 2026

9. Because they are not getting questions they have a script for, they will always avoid answering — Thomas raines (@Thomasr19074070) November 1, 2026

10. Regretting his decision to jump ship I suspect — Home Truths (@Truths111Home) November 1, 2026

11. When a politician goes into hectoring mode to try to drown out an interviewer, especially a male politician with a loud voice, viewers just notice their discomfort with the argument. It doesn’t make them look good at all. — Mike Jackson (@MJtweetings) November 1, 2026

12. Jenrick has become very aggressive and argumentative https://t.co/iwZdVGLKXx — Paul Reoch (@PaulReoch62) November 1, 2026

13. You can really sense Robert Jenrick becoming increasingly furious at himself for defecting to Reform. His defection was the exact marker of the blow up top for Reform's popularity. — Walshy (@walsh3r3) November 1, 2026

14. Why do all Reform MPs/ representatives, constantly talk over and interrupt the interviewers, it’s a horrible watch — Charlie Savage (@W4lshy1980) November 1, 2026

15. He's mad, bad and just plain rude. — Chris Irvine 🏉🇺🇦 🍷 🇪🇺 (@Chrisirvine) November 1, 2026

It’s important to give credit where it’s due.

Not generally on the side of Camilla Tominey but when she’s good, she’s very good Robert Jenrick is fast becoming the Alan Partridge of right wing politics Parody of himself I bet he goes every night and sobs at what he’s turned into Rolling joke pic.twitter.com/V14O3DcoDD — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 1, 2026

Source GB News Image Screengrab