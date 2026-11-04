Donald Trump slagged off Fox News polls to Fox News even though they called it right and it perfectly captures his desperation right now

US donald trump Fox News midterms

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Donald Trump who’s just suffered one almighty electoral kicking in the American midterms.

Such a walloping, in fact, that no-one anywhere is trying to suggest that anything was remotely rigged about it.

But that doesn’t stop Donald Trump slagging off the pollsters, in this case the Fox News pollsters in a post-midterms chat with … Fox News.

trump is on fox news huffing the craziest amount of copium 😭😭😭 i love it — drg. 🗽 (@drgfromnyc) November 4, 2026

And if anything captures the desperation of the President right now, it’s surely this.

Yo he’s legit pissed 💀 https://t.co/ZbJJ2i64DT — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 4, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. i knew the trump crash out was gonna be legendary and i have not been disappointed — drg. 🗽 (@drgfromnyc) November 4, 2026

2. he's spiraling bro — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 4, 2026

3. he’s lecturing Fox News??? Oh we broke them 😭 — taylornicole (@ay_taybay) November 4, 2026

4. he is seriously crashing out pic.twitter.com/Yry5aWIwaN — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 4, 2026

5. LMFAO THE ORANGE TURD IS BIG MAD. CAN’T WAIT TO GET HIS ASS OUT OF OFFICE SOON — CJ🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@HanchoJackHTX) November 4, 2026

6. Love to see it! — ✨Dark Joy✨ (@attyjoyful) November 4, 2026

7. “i don’t care, it doesn’t matter” is also what i say when i try to convince myself that i don’t care and that it doesn’t matter — lorelei 🎸☆ (@deselbypartone) November 4, 2026

8. This is so fucking awesome to wake up to https://t.co/CWW0ZxGHWo — Effie of Theve (@LiveleakIcon) November 4, 2026

9. he’s seeing his empire crumbling the protection is fading😂 — starish (@keepthestrikers) November 4, 2026

10. Incoherent babbling and word salad 😂😂😂 — Tim Sweeney (@theswine15) November 4, 2026

Source @big_business_