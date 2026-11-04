US donald trump Fox News midterms
Donald Trump slagged off Fox News polls to Fox News even though they called it right and it perfectly captures his desperation right now
Spare a thought – only kidding – for Donald Trump who’s just suffered one almighty electoral kicking in the American midterms.
Such a walloping, in fact, that no-one anywhere is trying to suggest that anything was remotely rigged about it.
But that doesn’t stop Donald Trump slagging off the pollsters, in this case the Fox News pollsters in a post-midterms chat with … Fox News.
trump is on fox news huffing the craziest amount of copium 😭😭😭 i love it
— drg. 🗽 (@drgfromnyc) November 4, 2026
And if anything captures the desperation of the President right now, it’s surely this.
Yo he’s legit pissed 💀 https://t.co/ZbJJ2i64DT
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 4, 2026
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
Source @big_business_