US donald trump Fox News midterms

Donald Trump slagged off Fox News polls to Fox News even though they called it right and it perfectly captures his desperation right now

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Donald Trump who’s just suffered one almighty electoral kicking in the American midterms.

Such a walloping, in fact, that no-one anywhere is trying to suggest that anything was remotely rigged about it.

But that doesn’t stop Donald Trump slagging off the pollsters, in this case the Fox News pollsters in a post-midterms chat with … Fox News.

And if anything captures the desperation of the President right now, it’s surely this.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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Source @big_business_