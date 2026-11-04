Elon Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars trying to elect losers, if you were wondering where all the schadenfreude had come from – 24 historic burns
The Democrats have absolutely smashed the midterms. They’ve taken the House and the Senate, including a couple of seizmic upsets.
Democrats will take control of the senate.
Texas flips blue. It’s been 32 years for governor. 38 years since Texas last elected a democratic U.S. Senator.
— Brad (@BraddrofliT) November 4, 2026
OMG. We won Kansas, first Democrat in 94 years. 50 seats. https://t.co/OsboeNJrm1
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 4, 2026
NBC News confirms Susan Collins has conceded https://t.co/efT0wBjwHH
— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) November 4, 2026
The bad news is that the newly elected Dems won’t take their seats until January, leaving Trump backed into a corner before he becomes a lame duck.
When the Democrats take control of the House and Senate, however, they’ll have the power to investigate stuff …like the administration’s corruption. Like Doge.
In unrelated news, Elon Musk pulled out all the stops to try and prevent a blue wave, spending almost half a billion dollars in campaign funds. He flipped a coin – a lot of coins, in fact – and he lost.
CNN: The second biggest loser after Trump tonight is Elon Musk https://t.co/mHhTJcyyWq
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026
“Elon, your senator, his name is James Talarico. Your governor’s name is Gina Hinojosa.”
After a historic flip, @mehdirhasan calls out Elon Musk for his failed efforts to keep Texas red. https://t.co/0MI5raIXRe
— Zeteo (@zeteo_news) November 4, 2026
Cue previously unprecedented levels of schadenfreude. Let’s take a look.