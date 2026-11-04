Elon Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars trying to elect losers, if you were wondering where all the schadenfreude had come from – 24 historic burns

US elon musk US politics

The Democrats have absolutely smashed the midterms. They’ve taken the House and the Senate, including a couple of seizmic upsets.

Democrats will take control of the senate. Texas flips blue. It’s been 32 years for governor. 38 years since Texas last elected a democratic U.S. Senator. — Brad (@BraddrofliT) November 4, 2026

OMG. We won Kansas, first Democrat in 94 years. 50 seats. https://t.co/OsboeNJrm1 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 4, 2026

NBC News confirms Susan Collins has conceded https://t.co/efT0wBjwHH — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) November 4, 2026

The bad news is that the newly elected Dems won’t take their seats until January, leaving Trump backed into a corner before he becomes a lame duck.

When the Democrats take control of the House and Senate, however, they’ll have the power to investigate stuff …like the administration’s corruption. Like Doge.

In unrelated news, Elon Musk pulled out all the stops to try and prevent a blue wave, spending almost half a billion dollars in campaign funds. He flipped a coin – a lot of coins, in fact – and he lost.

CNN: The second biggest loser after Trump tonight is Elon Musk https://t.co/mHhTJcyyWq — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026

“Elon, your senator, his name is James Talarico. Your governor’s name is Gina Hinojosa.” After a historic flip, @mehdirhasan calls out Elon Musk for his failed efforts to keep Texas red. https://t.co/0MI5raIXRe — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) November 4, 2026

Cue previously unprecedented levels of schadenfreude. Let’s take a look.

1. Elon Musk spent all that money just to make Texas blue! — Covie (@covie_93) November 4, 2026

2. The real story is that Elon Musk pissed away 450 million dollars in Texas. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 4, 2026

3. Elon Musk tried to buy himself a U.S. Senator. He failed. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 4, 2026

4. Credit where due: Talarico beat Musk and Putin. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) November 4, 2026

5. Looks like Elon Musk found the one thing money can't buy besides a normal torso https://t.co/2yNBiOvLnT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2026

6. Just thinking about the remarkable fact that Elon Musk will have dropped nearly a half a billion dollars on this election with no return… wow. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 4, 2026

7. Insanely, horribly bad night for Elon Musk, who not only wasted half a billion but will have a Congress who hates him and an entire texas state government who loathes him — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) November 4, 2026

8. Greg Abbott… OUT Susan Collins…. OUT Lauren Boebert… OUT Mike Johnson… OUT Vivek Swamasay… OUT Elon Musk… OUT (of $500 million 🤣🤣🤣) — Fairyfortressfellina, Jr. (@Fairyfellina) November 4, 2026

9. Moron spent $474M trying to buy the midterms….how’d that work out? 🤣https://t.co/SLmF7CAJF9 pic.twitter.com/brw8FOZDOn — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2026

10. Elon Musk poured $450 million into the elections—and watched it go up in smoke. Couldn't happen to a nicer guy. — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) November 4, 2026

11. .@elonmusk any chance of a refund on that $224 million superpac spend? pic.twitter.com/3YqwKwfJOy — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) November 4, 2026