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Elon Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars trying to elect losers, if you were wondering where all the schadenfreude had come from – 24 historic burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2026

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The Democrats have absolutely smashed the midterms. They’ve taken the House and the Senate, including a couple of seizmic upsets.

The bad news is that the newly elected Dems won’t take their seats until January, leaving Trump backed into a corner before he becomes a lame duck.

Bette Davis in All About Eve. "Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night."

When the Democrats take control of the House and Senate, however, they’ll have the power to investigate stuff …like the administration’s corruption. Like Doge.

In unrelated news, Elon Musk pulled out all the stops to try and prevent a blue wave, spending almost half a billion dollars in campaign funds. He flipped a coin – a lot of coins, in fact – and he lost.

Cue previously unprecedented levels of schadenfreude. Let’s take a look.

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