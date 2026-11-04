30 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Donald Trump’s electoral mauling

US donald trump elections

It wasn’t a bad night for Donald Trump in the American midterm elections. It was a terrible night.

So bad in fact, that the president is desperately pleading to anyone who will listen that it was nothing to do with him despite telling people to pretend it was him on the ballot.

And in a rare good news day it would be wrong not to delight in the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about Trump’s electoral mauling. So here are 30 of them.

1. Trump failed at regime change in Iran but he succeeded in Texas — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 4, 2026

2. Trump: Vote like I'm on the ballot. America: Okay. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 4, 2026

3. Genuinely shocked that Trump’s platform to raise prices, go to war for no reason, and gun down nurses in the streets didn’t resonate with the electorate — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 4, 2026

4. Don't forget @elonmusk spent $474 Million dollars on tonight and that just makes it all the more special. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 4, 2026

5. the mandatory sex change surgeries begin TONIGHT. all republican voters, please report to your local abortion clinic voluntarily or a bisexual MS-13 member will be sent to your home. somehow, pansexual orgies and shariah law are simultaneously in effect as of this moment — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) November 4, 2026

6. If it makes Republican voters feel better, Trump was never going to send you $5000 anyway. — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 4, 2026

7. THEY AREN’T EVEN TRYING TO CRY VOTER FRAUD, THAT’S HOW BLUE THIS WAVE IS — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) November 4, 2026

8. Pete Hegseth wanted people to watch a public execution, well they're seeing it tonight. — Covie (@covie_93) November 4, 2026

9. In retrospect… maybe coating the White House ballroom in gold leaf while Americans can't afford gas and groceries might have been a bad idea — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) November 3, 2026