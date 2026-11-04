30 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Donald Trump’s electoral mauling
It wasn’t a bad night for Donald Trump in the American midterm elections. It was a terrible night.
So bad in fact, that the president is desperately pleading to anyone who will listen that it was nothing to do with him despite telling people to pretend it was him on the ballot.
And in a rare good news day it would be wrong not to delight in the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about Trump’s electoral mauling. So here are 30 of them.