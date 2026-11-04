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Brexit snowflake Charlie Mullins said he won’t return to the UK unless Nigel Farage is PM, and the UK’s shrug was visible from Dubai

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2026

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Pimlico Plumbers’ reigning Rod Stewart lookalike was one of many self-identifying patriots who voted for Brexit, then fled the country to avoid being on the same landmass as a Labour government.

Get your sunglasses on. Here’s his public flounce.

From his homes in Dubai and Spain, he occasionally chips in with opinions nobody asked for on how people who haven’t taken their tax contributions and done a runner should live their lives.

He recently went crying to Talk TV after the Honours Committee said they may revoke his OBE because of vile racist comments he’s made about immigrants. In news unlikely to cause anyone a single minute of lost sleep, he’s announced that there’s now one important condition for his return to the UK.

Check the polls, Charlie, and maybe get going on the Spanish and Arabic lessons. Perhaps give English a go, while you’re at it. “Stupidishness?” Really?

There was an outbreak of shrugging and sniggering on Twitter.

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What a snowflake.

Source @Hewitson10 Image Screengrab, Screengrab