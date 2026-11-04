Brexit snowflake Charlie Mullins said he won’t return to the UK unless Nigel Farage is PM, and the UK’s shrug was visible from Dubai
Pimlico Plumbers’ reigning Rod Stewart lookalike was one of many self-identifying patriots who voted for Brexit, then fled the country to avoid being on the same landmass as a Labour government.
Get your sunglasses on. Here’s his public flounce.
Personal message to Rachel https://t.co/5t5cuXtZaj
— Charlie Mullins OBE (@CharlieM_OBE) November 28, 2025
From his homes in Dubai and Spain, he occasionally chips in with opinions nobody asked for on how people who haven’t taken their tax contributions and done a runner should live their lives.
He recently went crying to Talk TV after the Honours Committee said they may revoke his OBE because of vile racist comments he’s made about immigrants. In news unlikely to cause anyone a single minute of lost sleep, he’s announced that there’s now one important condition for his return to the UK.
Heartbreaking news today I’m afraid 💔 don’t hate me
Charlie Mullins will never return to the UK unless Nigel Farage is the PM & he’s leaving us all on Twitter🥺
He’s had enough of the STU-PID-ISH-NOOSH 🥴😂 https://t.co/bekzIMvAii
— kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 3, 2026
Check the polls, Charlie, and maybe get going on the Spanish and Arabic lessons. Perhaps give English a go, while you’re at it. “Stupidishness?” Really?
There was an outbreak of shrugging and sniggering on Twitter.
What a snowflake.
Source @Hewitson10 Image Screengrab, Screengrab