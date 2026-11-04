Brexit snowflake Charlie Mullins said he won’t return to the UK unless Nigel Farage is PM, and the UK’s shrug was visible from Dubai

Pics Brexiters

Pimlico Plumbers’ reigning Rod Stewart lookalike was one of many self-identifying patriots who voted for Brexit, then fled the country to avoid being on the same landmass as a Labour government.

Get your sunglasses on. Here’s his public flounce.

Personal message to Rachel https://t.co/5t5cuXtZaj — Charlie Mullins OBE (@CharlieM_OBE) November 28, 2025

From his homes in Dubai and Spain, he occasionally chips in with opinions nobody asked for on how people who haven’t taken their tax contributions and done a runner should live their lives.

He recently went crying to Talk TV after the Honours Committee said they may revoke his OBE because of vile racist comments he’s made about immigrants. In news unlikely to cause anyone a single minute of lost sleep, he’s announced that there’s now one important condition for his return to the UK.

Heartbreaking news today I’m afraid 💔 don’t hate me Charlie Mullins will never return to the UK unless Nigel Farage is the PM & he’s leaving us all on Twitter🥺 He’s had enough of the STU-PID-ISH-NOOSH 🥴😂 https://t.co/bekzIMvAii — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 3, 2026

Check the polls, Charlie, and maybe get going on the Spanish and Arabic lessons. Perhaps give English a go, while you’re at it. “Stupidishness?” Really?

There was an outbreak of shrugging and sniggering on Twitter.

1. Something to put a spring in your step – this imbecile won’t be moving back to the UK until Farage is PM (i.e. never) and is also leaving X. This is a true Brexit dividend. pic.twitter.com/t54fgtmMi7 — Brendan May (@bmay) November 3, 2026

2. Awww my heart’s bleeding….good fucking riddance @CharlieM_OBE ya short arse little munchkin https://t.co/ocvwXCQHJk — Paul Woodhead (@JohnPaulWo65263) November 3, 2026

3. Won’t somebody think about the children??? Deluded OAP Simon Le Bon-a-like Charlie Mullins won’t return to the U.K. unless Farage is Prime Minister So that’s the end of his time in Britain He’s got more chance of being PM than Farage has Daft twat pic.twitter.com/rGRENa80uF — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 3, 2026

4. Tonight please light a candle in your window & pray for poor Charlie Mullins.

He’s not coming back to the UK & is leaving Twitter as nobody likes him.

His handsome plasticine face, his cute butt & soft teats.

His mogging was GOAT.

He will be missed.😔 pic.twitter.com/1pzuAgxded — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 3, 2026

5. Thank you for pointing out who this is. I actually thought it was one of Willy Wonka’s original oompah lumpahs. Also, why have new teeth that leave you incapable of speech??? https://t.co/xqXXTahffR — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) November 3, 2026

6. Britain's richest plumber and Reform donor Charlie Mullins threatened with being stripped of OBE after calling for migrants to be 'sent back to the jungle'

In unprecedented move (since the last time), he threatens never to return to the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/8ZxEEQ8otX — Freddy C.🐝 (@FreddySky) November 3, 2026

7. "I'm such a patriot that I'm done with country and won't move back unless I can be racist" What a performative nobhead 🙄 https://t.co/4rxn612DvU — KKS (@The93Dr) November 3, 2026

8. And here is a party political broadcast on behalf of the Labour Party. https://t.co/8Hl1d0FFbg — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) November 3, 2026

9. One less moron amongst us. Good riddance . Is he really that conceited that he believes anyone cares.

There is not a national shortage of good plumbers 😂 https://t.co/xhiSdAcSZd — Tony Hurst (@Tonyh53T) November 3, 2026

10. May the god of twitter be praised.

Makes it the fifth time he’s left the country to my knowledge https://t.co/W8X0JB0nLZ — Percyridesagain (@percyridesagain) November 3, 2026

11. It’s just positive news after positive news at the moment. https://t.co/CbtSwKYtqy — 😈👑💙 𝙃𝙍𝙃 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙫𝙫𝙖 💙👑😇 (@craftymuvva) November 3, 2026

12. Maybe he should just check out alternative barbers wherever it is that he lives.

The current look: ‘Rod Stewart in accident with lawnmower’ is hard to carry off successfully, as this clip proves beyond doubt. https://t.co/dn2OdAjbYK — Simply_simon (@Simply_simon) November 3, 2026

13. Best news I've heard so far today, Kerry! Strip the wee twat (Rod Stewart tribute act) of his OBE too. Hasta la vista, baby! https://t.co/9Tm1DIGVFs — Lotte (@lotte_hughes) November 3, 2026

14. Well I for one am mortified, how are we going to cope. Bad British hairdressers and terrible plastic surgeons have one less mark to rip off. https://t.co/Ve8uOHbyH9 — Rt. Hon Lord JohnGP #FBPE #Reformscum (@johngpuk) November 3, 2026

15. Best news I’ve heard all day Mullins won’t return, can he take Nigel with him. https://t.co/WF0qP1NxNr — Andrew Marriott (@andychelt) November 3, 2026

What a snowflake.

So upset this evening.

Little Charlie Mullins has blocked me.

I’ll miss his Lynx after shave.

And the face he waxes & polishes so vigorously. 😢 pic.twitter.com/O4SGWbfx3o — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 3, 2026

Source @Hewitson10 Image Screengrab, Screengrab