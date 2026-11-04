Nigel Farage’s US election prediction got really old, really, really fast, and we’re all here for it – 17 top takedowns

Politics donald trump nigel farage

We never tire of casting our mind back to one of the most satisfying images of the 2020 US presidential election.

The first polls are closing and I am absolutely optimistic. https://t.co/ryfTfmJctt — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 3, 2020

We know that ten grand is small potatoes for someone who gets £5 million gifts from crypto cronies, but it’s nevertheless a refreshing sight.

It seems that Farage’s blind loyalty to the Felon-in-chief, Donald Trump, is till firmly in place, which led to him sharing this hot take on the US midterm election.

"I don’t go with the consensus that Trump is going to get smashed." Nigel Farage is joined by the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles as Americans head to the polls in the midterm elections. https://t.co/7fIzgRUSAh — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 3, 2026

A swing and a miss from the Trump wannabe.

Democrats have won control of the U.S. House in addition to the U.S. Senate, delivering a shockingly decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump. Follow live results: https://t.co/Knbg1J8yCj — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2026

Tweeters found it absolutely hilarious.

2. Oh dear. @Nigel_Farage’s golden idol has just been smashed. https://t.co/35oFwBzP7f — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) November 4, 2026

3. At some point, his judgement has to be called into question. He can't get anything right and his party is riddled with sex offenders and racists. Will any mainstream journalists ask the questions? https://t.co/jmkM8dl4F1 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 4, 2026

5. This idiot is wrong about everything. https://t.co/VNCPqLBZCb — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) November 4, 2026

6. Narrators voice; "Trump was indeed smashed and Farage was again wrong" https://t.co/44VI2WrPNa — RS Archer (@archer_rs) November 4, 2026

7. Do you want somebody so lacking in judgment running our country? — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) November 4, 2026

8. Youre like a fucking oracle!

Talk about finger on the pulse!

Lol. Nige never knowingly right about anything. — JH62 (@JH6214) November 4, 2026