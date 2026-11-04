Politics donald trump nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s US election prediction got really old, really, really fast, and we’re all here for it – 17 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2026

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We never tire of casting our mind back to one of the most satisfying images of the 2020 US presidential election.

We know that ten grand is small potatoes for someone who gets £5 million gifts from crypto cronies, but it’s nevertheless a refreshing sight.

It seems that Farage’s blind loyalty to the Felon-in-chief, Donald Trump, is till firmly in place, which led to him sharing this hot take on the US midterm election.

A swing and a miss from the Trump wannabe.

Tweeters found it absolutely hilarious.

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