US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump said the Republicans would have won if he had been on the ballot, and the internet spoke as one – 21 cutting clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2026

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Right now, results are pouring in, showing huge and sometimes truly unexpected gains for the Democrats in the US midterm elections.

People who poured their money into all the GOP fundraisers will be in the find out part of the FAFO timeline, and by ‘people’, we mean ‘person’, and by ‘person’, we mean Elon Musk.

The Sgt from It ain't half hot, Mum, saying Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

Others, however, were ready to break out the champagne.

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump dropped this nugget of the purest copium.

He continued the Shaggy impression during this live call to Fox News.

Donald, Donald, Donald. It’s because people imagined you were on the ballot that the Republicans are taking such an epic arse-kicking.

There wasn’t enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world to deal with Trump’s denial – but tweeters gave it the old college try.

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