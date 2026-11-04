Donald Trump said the Republicans would have won if he had been on the ballot, and the internet spoke as one – 21 cutting clapbacks
Right now, results are pouring in, showing huge and sometimes truly unexpected gains for the Democrats in the US midterm elections.
*** It’s official. ***
The Democrats have won BOTH The House AND The Senate. https://t.co/i03cWvExqh
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 4, 2026
Dems win the Senate with *checks notes* KANSAS?! For the first time in 100 years?
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 4, 2026
People who poured their money into all the GOP fundraisers will be in the find out part of the FAFO timeline, and by ‘people’, we mean ‘person’, and by ‘person’, we mean Elon Musk.
Looks like Elon Musk just incinerated $475 million backing losers.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2026
Others, however, were ready to break out the champagne.
Pete Hegseth wanted people to watch a public execution, well they’re seeing it tonight.
— Covie (@covie_93) November 4, 2026
Vibes in America tonight. https://t.co/uFTNyvxqWm
— Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 4, 2026
LIBBING TF OUT
— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 4, 2026
Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump dropped this nugget of the purest copium.
Trump just now, in his first post in three hours, writes: "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." https://t.co/72ZcY2v4P8
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2026
He continued the Shaggy impression during this live call to Fox News.
Trump: The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard. You know, I don’t like to consider it a defeat for me. I wasn’t on the ballot. https://t.co/D3pgNFakdz
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026
Donald, Donald, Donald. It’s because people imagined you were on the ballot that the Republicans are taking such an epic arse-kicking.
According to @NBCNews’ great White House team, the President said that voters should “pretend” that he was on the ballot at every single one of his 28 rallies he held in the midterms leadup.
Yesterday alone, Trump said it 7 times, our team found.
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 4, 2026
There wasn’t enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world to deal with Trump’s denial – but tweeters gave it the old college try.