US CNN donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump’s CNN nemesis Kaitlan Collins just nailed the full extent of Trump’s calamity and it made a great night even better

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2026

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The Republicans have suffered a mauling of historic proportions in the American midterm elections, with the Democrats taking control of Congress in a glorious one-fingered salute to Donald Trump.

The president naturally denied all responsibility, despite telling people to vote like it was him on the ticket.

And it was down to Trump’s long-time nemesis, CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, to nail the absurdity of the White House’s defence of the embattled commander-in-chief, and she did it so well that anchor Jake Tapper momentarily lost it.

Here’s a slightly longer clip because, well, because Kaitlan Collins is so great.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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