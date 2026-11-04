Donald Trump’s CNN nemesis Kaitlan Collins just nailed the full extent of Trump’s calamity and it made a great night even better

US CNN donald trump Kaitlan Collins

The Republicans have suffered a mauling of historic proportions in the American midterm elections, with the Democrats taking control of Congress in a glorious one-fingered salute to Donald Trump.

The president naturally denied all responsibility, despite telling people to vote like it was him on the ticket.

And it was down to Trump’s long-time nemesis, CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, to nail the absurdity of the White House’s defence of the embattled commander-in-chief, and she did it so well that anchor Jake Tapper momentarily lost it.

Jake Tapper laughs as Kaitlan Collins reads the White House statement absurdly absolving Trump of blame for tonight’s blue wave https://t.co/9uQfJido7c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

Here’s a slightly longer clip because, well, because Kaitlan Collins is so great.

Just now

Trump’s most hated CNN enemy Kaitlin Collins reports on how Trump is reacting Captured from my TV ✌️ https://t.co/Uye6L5Ouy2 — Corby Zone (@MissionArtist) November 4, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. I’d like to thank @realDonaldTrump for holding rallies every day. It was important for America to see just how stupid he & Republicans are. No plan to govern, no plan to fix the messes they’ve created. Just golf courses, Mar-a-Lago, and $5,000 dinners. — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) November 4, 2026

2. This woman is a class all her own 🫡🤌🏼🤌🏼 — Adam (@adammcosplayys) November 4, 2026

3. Trump is such a pathetic bitch. He'll go to his grave shirking responsibility for anything. He literally told the nation to vote like he was on the ballot despite having historically high negatives and, I don't know, halfway ruining the country. All-time weakling. https://t.co/txJku0tc9w — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) November 4, 2026

4. Turns out Trump campaigning for people's asses didn't bring out the vote. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) November 4, 2026

5. I wonder if he’s happy she’s smiling now 😂🤣 — Ronin (@47_Ronin1) November 4, 2026