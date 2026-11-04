US CNN donald trump Kaitlan Collins
Donald Trump’s CNN nemesis Kaitlan Collins just nailed the full extent of Trump’s calamity and it made a great night even better
The Republicans have suffered a mauling of historic proportions in the American midterm elections, with the Democrats taking control of Congress in a glorious one-fingered salute to Donald Trump.
The president naturally denied all responsibility, despite telling people to vote like it was him on the ticket.
And it was down to Trump’s long-time nemesis, CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, to nail the absurdity of the White House’s defence of the embattled commander-in-chief, and she did it so well that anchor Jake Tapper momentarily lost it.
Jake Tapper laughs as Kaitlan Collins reads the White House statement absurdly absolving Trump of blame for tonight’s blue wave https://t.co/9uQfJido7c
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026
Here’s a slightly longer clip because, well, because Kaitlan Collins is so great.
Just now
Trump’s most hated CNN enemy Kaitlin Collins reports on how Trump is reacting
Captured from my TV ✌️ https://t.co/Uye6L5Ouy2
— Corby Zone (@MissionArtist) November 4, 2026
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.