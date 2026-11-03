Americans are applauding this Brit reporter’s verdict on the state of Donald Trump’s disintegrating presidency and he absolutely nails it

US donald trump elections sky news

Donald Trump’s final appeal to voters ahead of the crucial midterm elections was at best unconventional and at worst, totally and utterly hatstand.

That he chose to make it about his Reflecting Pool vanity project rather than anything to do with a single thing that voters actually care about didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them.

And no-one nailed the state of Trump’s disintegrating presidency than Britain’s very own Mark Stone over here on Sky News, a two-minute piece that went viral for reasons that will become apparent.

"This suggests that his communications team have entirely lost control of the president and what he is doing." Analysis from @Stone_SkyNews after Donald Trump chose to make a speech about the reflecting pool in Washington DC on the final day before the midterms. https://t.co/bofkGS1EM0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2026

And Americans loved it as much as we did.

1. British reporter @Stone_SkyNews from @SkyNews perfectly breaks down Trump’s bizarre final message speech at the reflecting pool today pic.twitter.com/tkuQ6VtAeQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 2, 2026

2. The World will be an infinitely better place when Trump is no longer in it. — shatners (@shatners144143) November 2, 2026

3. "They have entirely lost control of the president (Trump) and what he is doing."

British White House Correspondent is appalled by Trump's speech about vanity project on eve of make-or-break mid-terms.

A must watch.#cdnpoli #polqc https://t.co/bvyDSWMubd — 🇨🇦 Annie Dufour (@anniedufour99) November 2, 2026

4. It’s genuinely painful to see the USA reduced to this. — James R Kennedy (@CannyJimKenny) November 2, 2026

5. Trump, at the Reflecting Pool, waves an image of a corroded intake/outflow ring.

His point? Obama, Biden did this!

Then, vandals ruined my wonderful rehab!

This is his closing argument to get endangered Republicans over the finish line???

TRUMP, THE DEFLECTING FOOL! pic.twitter.com/6H8GkwWD30 — Old Bronx Guy (@OldBronxGuy) November 2, 2026

6. The moral indictment extends beyond Trump. It reaches the people around him who see what is happening, understand the consequences, and choose to enable it because power matters more to them than accountability. White House staff, cabinet members and family shield him from… — Bucky (@BuckyNoseBest) November 2, 2026

7. Oof. Sky News' Mark Stone not holding back, here. https://t.co/undLMoX3Fv — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) November 3, 2026

8. The buffoonery is on full display due to the lack of anyone telling him No. Nobody on his team has the guts to tell him the truth, let alone go against his 'political instincts' that he thinks he has. Nobody gives two shits about the reflection pool. It's an afterthought,… — 𝕽𝖊𝖛𝖔𝖑𝖚𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖉 (@RevMind7527) November 2, 2026

9. The view from abroad on Trump's bizarre midterm eve speech, focused on the Reflecting Pool, a disastrously mishandled vanity project: If Trump's making such "entirely tone deaf decisions" BEFORE the election, "goodness knows what decisions he might make AFTER the midterms." https://t.co/d05ZPLEAh5 — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) November 2, 2026

10. Dear god save us all https://t.co/PMUF6mA6pG — Naomi Hossain (@nomhossain) November 2, 2026

11. Narcissus always returns to his pool into which he gazes, adoring himself profusely. — Susannah (@jordvaettr) November 2, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it …

Desperate are we sky news.. ? Your reporting falls very short on real facts.. like all of your media pals. People see it. Boy are you guys in trouble beacause of the manipulative rubbish you spew.. dangerous are you. My elderly mum does not bother with the BBC news or Sky news anymore why? because she thinks you make it up as you go along. — Jolo – Joanne Louise Griffiths (@Jolotruth) November 2, 2026

But it only made us value it even more.

Source @SkyNews