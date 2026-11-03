US donald trump elections sky news

Americans are applauding this Brit reporter’s verdict on the state of Donald Trump’s disintegrating presidency and he absolutely nails it

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump’s final appeal to voters ahead of the crucial midterm elections was at best unconventional and at worst, totally and utterly hatstand.

That he chose to make it about his Reflecting Pool vanity project rather than anything to do with a single thing that voters actually care about didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them.

And no-one nailed the state of Trump’s disintegrating presidency than Britain’s very own Mark Stone over here on Sky News, a two-minute piece that went viral for reasons that will become apparent.

And Americans loved it as much as we did.

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Not everyone appreciated it …

But it only made us value it even more.

Source @SkyNews