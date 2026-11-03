US donald trump elections sky news
Americans are applauding this Brit reporter’s verdict on the state of Donald Trump’s disintegrating presidency and he absolutely nails it
Donald Trump’s final appeal to voters ahead of the crucial midterm elections was at best unconventional and at worst, totally and utterly hatstand.
That he chose to make it about his Reflecting Pool vanity project rather than anything to do with a single thing that voters actually care about didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them.
And no-one nailed the state of Trump’s disintegrating presidency than Britain’s very own Mark Stone over here on Sky News, a two-minute piece that went viral for reasons that will become apparent.
"This suggests that his communications team have entirely lost control of the president and what he is doing."
Analysis from @Stone_SkyNews after Donald Trump chose to make a speech about the reflecting pool in Washington DC on the final day before the midterms. https://t.co/bofkGS1EM0
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2026
And Americans loved it as much as we did.
Not everyone appreciated it …
Desperate are we sky news.. ? Your reporting falls very short on real facts.. like all of your media pals. People see it. Boy are you guys in trouble beacause of the manipulative rubbish you spew.. dangerous are you. My elderly mum does not bother with the BBC news or Sky news anymore why? because she thinks you make it up as you go along.
— Jolo – Joanne Louise Griffiths (@Jolotruth) November 2, 2026
But it only made us value it even more.
Source @SkyNews