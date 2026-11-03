Politics ed miliband Liz Truss

Liz Truss said Ed Miliband should apologise for communism and of all the A++ responses Dom Joly surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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Former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss shows no sign of going quietly any time soon.

The lettuce loser took time out from writing books about why she was right and everyone else was wrong to take aim at foreign secretary Ed Miliband and his father, Ralph.

She took to Twitter after Miliband sought to answer questions about the issue of transatlantic slavery and the government’s response.

Except Truss had nothing to say on slavery, instead suggesting Miliband should be apologising for something else entirely.

And while there was no shortage of totally on-point reponses …

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… surely no-one said it better than Dom Joly.

Amen to that.

Source @domjoly