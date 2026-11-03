Liz Truss said Ed Miliband should apologise for communism and of all the A++ responses Dom Joly surely said it best

Politics ed miliband Liz Truss

Former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss shows no sign of going quietly any time soon.

The lettuce loser took time out from writing books about why she was right and everyone else was wrong to take aim at foreign secretary Ed Miliband and his father, Ralph.

She took to Twitter after Miliband sought to answer questions about the issue of transatlantic slavery and the government’s response.

Answering your questions on the legacy of transatlantic slavery 👇 https://t.co/ZY4eNHH8de — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 2, 2026

Except Truss had nothing to say on slavery, instead suggesting Miliband should be apologising for something else entirely.

How about apologising for your family’s role in communism – the most evil ideology on the planet? — Liz Truss (@trussliz) November 2, 2026

And while there was no shortage of totally on-point reponses …

1. How about you spending two minutes researching Miliband's parents and finding out that they were part of the anti-Stalinist left? Neither were ever members of the CPGB. Stalinist regimes would have shot them. https://t.co/qqDyMtmct9 — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 2, 2026

2. Ralph Miliband fled the holocaust, fought the Nazis and became one of the most significant socialist thinkers of the late 20th C. Liz truss crashed the economy and now served as an increasingly incoherent and toxic mouthpiece for the global far right. https://t.co/JxYqlb17Dr — Innes McGarry (@InnesMcgarry) November 2, 2026

3. Thicker than a submarine door. https://t.co/Ety2y9TnZ1 — Michael (@michaelnixon70) November 2, 2026

4. There is stupid & there is stupid. Ralph & Marion Miliband were anti Stalinists. They would have been imprisoned in the Soviet Union. They were giants in comparison to critics such as this one. https://t.co/BD0J9yksef — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) November 2, 2026

5. Before Liz Truss goes to the Cenotaph on Sunday, she might like to read about the Second World War and what Ralph Miliband did in it. https://t.co/kkpFx4NTTD — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) November 3, 2026

… surely no-one said it better than Dom Joly.

@trussliz Seriously…and I’m genuinely speaking for the whole country. Just go away. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 2, 2026

Amen to that.

Source @domjoly