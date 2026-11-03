Politics ed miliband Liz Truss
Liz Truss said Ed Miliband should apologise for communism and of all the A++ responses Dom Joly surely said it best
Former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss shows no sign of going quietly any time soon.
The lettuce loser took time out from writing books about why she was right and everyone else was wrong to take aim at foreign secretary Ed Miliband and his father, Ralph.
She took to Twitter after Miliband sought to answer questions about the issue of transatlantic slavery and the government’s response.
Answering your questions on the legacy of transatlantic slavery 👇 https://t.co/ZY4eNHH8de
— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 2, 2026
Except Truss had nothing to say on slavery, instead suggesting Miliband should be apologising for something else entirely.
How about apologising for your family’s role in communism – the most evil ideology on the planet?
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) November 2, 2026
And while there was no shortage of totally on-point reponses …
… surely no-one said it better than Dom Joly.
@trussliz Seriously…and I’m genuinely speaking for the whole country. Just go away.
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 2, 2026
Amen to that.
Source @domjoly