Liz Truss arrived in Mar-a-Lago just in time for Donald Trump’s election drubbing and it was surely no coincidence – 17 funniest responses
Liz Truss took time out from her busy schedule to travel to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where she pictured herself having dinner with various like-minded types.
Apparently it was a book launch for conservative Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński and absolutely awful it looks too.
And it was pure coincidence of course that the arrival of Liz ‘kiss of death’ Truss coincided with the Republicans’ historic midterms drubbing.
Or was it?