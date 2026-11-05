Liz Truss arrived in Mar-a-Lago just in time for Donald Trump’s election drubbing and it was surely no coincidence – 17 funniest responses

US donald trump Liz Truss

Liz Truss took time out from her busy schedule to travel to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where she pictured herself having dinner with various like-minded types.

Apparently it was a book launch for conservative Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński and absolutely awful it looks too.

And it was pure coincidence of course that the arrival of Liz ‘kiss of death’ Truss coincided with the Republicans’ historic midterms drubbing.

Or was it?

1. Liz Truss posting from Mar-a-Lago on the night MAGA imploded. She's just too good. pic.twitter.com/7M6g9ZWOQg — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) November 4, 2026

2. No wonder the Republicans had an absolute nightmare last night MAGA Thatcher here posting her support for Trump’s GOP from Mar-a-Lago was always gonna end in tears and idiocy Liz Truss doing what she does best… backing the losing horse while looking gormless as fuck https://t.co/rGV2iyPgic pic.twitter.com/AAuH0rzaI8 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 4, 2026

3. Liz Truss in the queue for her Maralago makeover. https://t.co/5hZNHZEMIl pic.twitter.com/H0T1iV2UBG — KoH (@pinguforest) November 4, 2026

4. She got the Queen, the economy, the Tory party, and now MAGA. https://t.co/9Up27EUZ4H — Dr Matt Burleigh (@Matt_Burleigh) November 4, 2026

5. Both the people and the food at Mar-a-Lago look absolutely ghastly.🤢 https://t.co/qauEeZTp2m — Dr Annie Hickox, Clinical Psychologist (@DrAnnieHickox) November 4, 2026

6. first liz truss killed the queen and then she killed trump, she has been sent to us by god https://t.co/TT8hgzccfM — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) November 5, 2026

7. First the British economy, then the Trump presidency. Is there nothing she can't curse? — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) November 4, 2026