Donald Trump responded to the electoral arse-kicking by wanging on about his ballroom – 23 facepalms visible from DC to Mar-a-lago
As the full picture of the kicking Republicans had taken in the elections became clear, all eyes were on Donald Trump for a response.
Would he throw around accusations of fraud? Apparently not.
But, would he take responsibility for the failure? Lol. No.
Could it be that he’d learn the lesson that the American people wanted to teach him on putting their basic needs ahead of wars and vanity projects? Not if this press conference is anything to go by.
Trump giving a speech on ummm the ballroom?????? https://t.co/20JvABkM8w
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026
Oh, you’ll be able to have dinners for as many people as you want! If only he’d told the country that on Monday, the election would have been a very different story.
Of course, he went on to discuss more important issues …how many helicopters could land on the roof of the ballroom.
Trump on his ballroom: "You could put as many helicopters as you want on the roof. It’s a very powerful ceiling. It’s drone-proof, missile-proof, bullet-proof."
(Yes, this event is happening right now.) https://t.co/LLjGqERyAd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026
Surely there were some signs that he might have a strategy for ending the war or bringing down the price of food and fuel? Well no – but he did have some important news about exclusive marble flooring.
Trump speaks out after a historic midterm wipeout:
"We ordered the marble for the floor. The marble is a really significant marble. It’s a vein that people have been after for 50 years. And the owner of the quarry didn’t want to sell it." https://t.co/2XXGy3rwNR
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026
If there are any marbles people should be concerned about right now, it’s the ones he’s lost. People had notes.