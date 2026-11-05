Donald Trump responded to the electoral arse-kicking by wanging on about his ballroom – 23 facepalms visible from DC to Mar-a-lago

US donald trump US elections

As the full picture of the kicking Republicans had taken in the elections became clear, all eyes were on Donald Trump for a response.

Would he throw around accusations of fraud? Apparently not. But, would he take responsibility for the failure? Lol. No. Could it be that he’d learn the lesson that the American people wanted to teach him on putting their basic needs ahead of wars and vanity projects? Not if this press conference is anything to go by.

Trump giving a speech on ummm the ballroom?????? https://t.co/20JvABkM8w — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026

Oh, you’ll be able to have dinners for as many people as you want! If only he’d told the country that on Monday, the election would have been a very different story.

Of course, he went on to discuss more important issues …how many helicopters could land on the roof of the ballroom.

Trump on his ballroom: "You could put as many helicopters as you want on the roof. It’s a very powerful ceiling. It’s drone-proof, missile-proof, bullet-proof." (Yes, this event is happening right now.) https://t.co/LLjGqERyAd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

Surely there were some signs that he might have a strategy for ending the war or bringing down the price of food and fuel? Well no – but he did have some important news about exclusive marble flooring.

Trump speaks out after a historic midterm wipeout: "We ordered the marble for the floor. The marble is a really significant marble. It’s a vein that people have been after for 50 years. And the owner of the quarry didn’t want to sell it." https://t.co/2XXGy3rwNR — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026

If there are any marbles people should be concerned about right now, it’s the ones he’s lost. People had notes.

1. I’m beginning to think trump doesn’t understand the message the American people sent to him and the GOP last night. https://t.co/QCxA0CSwD1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 4, 2026

3. He needs to be institutionalized. https://t.co/htGw9dsH6M — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 4, 2026

4. He hasn't mentioned the midterms yet? https://t.co/dW2i6gPvHp — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2026

5. Voters told him to shove his ballroom up his fat ass in the election and literally the next day he's talking about the ballroom again. https://t.co/49sQNKlsoo — Covie (@covie_93) November 4, 2026

6. He just got his fucking ass kicked because Americans don’t believe his party gives a fuck about them, and this… THIS is what he does. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/KN0Oqco7TR — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 4, 2026

7. As Republicans are grappling with the aftermath of major midterm losses and voter anger, President Trump is talking about how the ballroom will be "the most beautiful in the world." pic.twitter.com/0ueOWTmAiw — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2026

8. Lmao guess he hasn’t read JD’s post that blames him for losing the Midterms https://t.co/wBfs32Y55Q — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2026

9. When we tear it down I want a piece to use as a souvenir paperweight. https://t.co/6GODmHtjbA — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 4, 2026

10. If you were wondering whether Donald Trump is spending the day today throwing a party for himself at one of his vanity construction sites I think you already know the answer is yes — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 4, 2026

11. He’s gonna start falling apart even more rapidly than he already was. https://t.co/N8yflZDZgX — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 4, 2026