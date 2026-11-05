US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump responded to the electoral arse-kicking by wanging on about his ballroom – 23 facepalms visible from DC to Mar-a-lago

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2026

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As the full picture of the kicking Republicans had taken in the elections became clear, all eyes were on Donald Trump for a response.

Would he throw around accusations of fraud? Apparently not.

But, would he take responsibility for the failure? Lol. No.

Could it be that he’d learn the lesson that the American people wanted to teach him on putting their basic needs ahead of wars and vanity projects? Not if this press conference is anything to go by.

Oh, you’ll be able to have dinners for as many people as you want! If only he’d told the country that on Monday, the election would have been a very different story.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Of course, he went on to discuss more important issues …how many helicopters could land on the roof of the ballroom.

Surely there were some signs that he might have a strategy for ending the war or bringing down the price of food and fuel? Well no – but he did have some important news about exclusive marble flooring.

If there are any marbles people should be concerned about right now, it’s the ones he’s lost. People had notes.

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