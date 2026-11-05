US donald trump JD Vance US elections

JD Vance threw Trump straight under the bus for the election disaster, but the internet isn’t buying his handwashing – 24 cutting clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2026

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While Donald Trump was busy posting memes to make it clear he can spend two years playing his veto card, JD Vance was out there writing a veritable novel on Twitter.

Here’s the tl;dr version –

The Republicans mainly lost because of the Iran War, as well as the cost of living, the USA’s relationship with Israel, and a sense that the administration hasn’t put America first. The war wasn’t worth the cost of losing control of the Senate for the next two, possibly four years.

The interesting part is this –

‘The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.

If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.’

That calls out the president’s position.

It’s the first public schism at the top of the administration.

A reporter asked Donald Trump what he thought of the post, and this was his reply.

There is as much chance of Donald Trump having read the VP’s post as there is of him introducing Tofu Tuesdays to the Mar-a-lago menu.

Vance’s attempt to distance himself from Trump got a resounding ‘Nice try, but no’ from the internet.

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