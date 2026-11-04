A grumpy American asked why anyone outside the US should care about their politics and the rest of the world was only too happy to help

Politics America donald trump JD Vance

It’s been a big day for American politics and a bad, bad day for Donald Trump.

The president’s unfortunate/hilarious electoral drubbing (delete according to taste) has naturally made headlines all over the world.

And yet this particular American just couldn’t understand (or very possibly pretended not to understand) why anyone outside the US should care about what’s going on over there.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because the rest of the world was only too happy to help. And it was absolutely epic.

1. Your country kidnapped a head of state this year. https://t.co/bBtccBNNye — Domhnall (@CogitoEdu) November 4, 2026

2. people in Southern Italy can't buy food because diesel is too expensive for truckers to be able to get a living wage out of their job because you decided to start a pointless war in Iran just one example off the top of my head https://t.co/CiKwSkHsLk — f4mi ‼️ (@f4micom) November 4, 2026

3. I mean the president spent the past 2 years threatening my state and blew up the world oil supply among other things. I feel like there’s a pretty big reason to “give a fuck”. https://t.co/iq29E7DFgq — Bokoen1 (@bokoen1) November 4, 2026

4. Because you fuckers keep starting wars that affect the whole fucking world Also you’re actively funding a genocide https://t.co/PQ0EKTf5yh — Sarah (@Sarahjdublin) November 4, 2026

5. sorry if this sounds mean but im still shocked by how many americans arent aware that us politics affect the whole world 💀 https://t.co/m6iMC02x8C — 🪽 (@paradxxa) November 4, 2026

6. Actually, that's a perfectly legitimate question. I'm Swedish, and I care because American politics doesn't stop at the American border. Your decisions affect our economies, our security, international trade, NATO, climate policy and sometimes even the price of things we buy.… — Thomas (@ThomasB62595975) November 4, 2026

7. Legitimate question: Why do America constantly interfere with other countries politics when you don’t even like foreigners talking about yours? https://t.co/biRvCO4EXe — Michelle (@D162Michele) November 4, 2026

8. Why the fuck did the rest of Middle-earth care about what happens at Mordor? https://t.co/bYNLHe0kmh — Ashok Kumar (@comrade_kumar_) November 4, 2026