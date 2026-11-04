Politics America donald trump JD Vance
A grumpy American asked why anyone outside the US should care about their politics and the rest of the world was only too happy to help
It’s been a big day for American politics and a bad, bad day for Donald Trump.
The president’s unfortunate/hilarious electoral drubbing (delete according to taste) has naturally made headlines all over the world.
And yet this particular American just couldn’t understand (or very possibly pretended not to understand) why anyone outside the US should care about what’s going on over there.
And we’re glad they did – in a way – because the rest of the world was only too happy to help. And it was absolutely epic.