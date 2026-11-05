In common sense news, Kemi ‘no gaffes’ Badenoch doesn’t think people with ADHD would find train travel useful – 15 frank clapbacks

Politics

We cross now to the Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, who seems to think that the opposition part of her title refers to opposing engaging her brain.

The top Tory was talking to LBC’s Iain Dale, when he asked her about the provision for some people with ADHD to have a one third discount on train travel, and her answer was a proper head scratcher.

‘When I say the Conservatives are the only party with common sense, this is what I mean…’ Tory leader Kemi Badenoch reacts to the government’s decision to grant people with ADHD a discount on train tickets. https://t.co/zRXHB8fBMf — LBC (@LBC) November 4, 2026

Because people with ADHD famously never need to travel long distances within the country? Or do they have a particular objection to the speed? We know it can’t just be Ms Badenoch saying the first thing that comes into her head, because she never makes gaffes. She told us so.

Let’s take a look at the reactions.

1. Kemi Badenoch tells @IainDale that people with ADHD shouldn’t get discounted train tickets because “I don’t even think going on trains is something they’d find useful.” Sorry what? The Leader of the Opposition thinks people with ADHD shouldn’t be using trains? — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 4, 2026

2. Kemi, you are shooting yourself in the foot. People with ADHD are human beings. The fact that many of them work reduced hours due to their disability, they need support in some way. Many of your party members have loved ones with ADHD. — Simeon, MBA (@Nih_feh_mmy) November 4, 2026

3. It takes a quick Google AI search to find about a dozen good reasons for letting people with non-visible disabilities qualify for discounted train travel… DOG WHISTLE POLITICS are alive and well in the CONSERVATIVE PARTY which used to be run by semi-sensible adults. https://t.co/WtaUHg8y4d — Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) November 4, 2026

4. Heard her say this, and of all the stupid things she said this was at number one. Farage has his boats, she has puncing down on those who need help. It's all they have. https://t.co/gcF8dmh1qt — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 5, 2026

5. Sick and tired of Bad Enoch demonising and dismissing those with disabilities. It's harassment at this point. She needs to stfu. — Jo (@JoRejoinEU) November 4, 2026

6. This ADHD person has to use a train every Friday to get to work, co-leading a youth club. I have a disabled railcard, to help me travel with my various disabilities. Would Bad Enoch prefer me to not be working? Make it make sense. — Unapologetically Autisanal (@autisanal73724) November 4, 2026

7. Sorry did she just say she doesn’t understand why people with ADHD use trains?! 😂 I get bored of saying it but the idiocy is astonishing. *I also agree with the offer and to get it you must demonstrate a level of neurodivergence that impacts your ability to travel not just an… https://t.co/hbFqhYYtZw — Fiona-Natasha Syms REJOIN 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@SymsFifi) November 4, 2026

8. Talking about this on my @LBC show right now. Can’t remember the last time I heard a politician say something so ignorant about any medical condition. https://t.co/3VauWV4HWf — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 4, 2026

9. She earns over 100k taxpayer funded salary why should we subsidise her utility bills and travel expenses as well as food and drink when we have more food banks than McDonald’s restaurants she wants to cut benefits well let’s start with hers ! — Beanie❤️ (@janineastle) November 4, 2026

10. She's absolutely one of the most stupid people in politics, why does she hate disabilities so much? — Stephen Knight (@llamalaa) November 4, 2026

11. Kemi Badenoch claims taxpayer-funded accommodation, council tax, utilities and travel. MPs can claim hotels, taxis and meals too. But someone with ADHD getting a cheaper train ticket? Fucking outrageous. The snouts in the trough are apparently furious someone else found a crumb. — Dan (@89xru) November 4, 2026

12. I have ADHD – never claimed any benefits- and I travel on trains & often find them useful!

The trouble that many ADHD'ers have is living with shame …constantly believing they are never good enough- so thanks @KemiBadenoch for reinforcing that belief! — Grumpy dad (@Nell_Viking) November 4, 2026

13. God, what a nasty little take. ADHD affects people's ability to work and function every day, but sure Kemi, the train discount is the real problem here 🙄 https://t.co/R4r4O89Lcr — Renata Almeida (@BobaPrato) November 5, 2026

14. Kemi truly is the Emporers New Clothes. Thick & quite nasty. However the RW press have recognised Farage is not going to cut it so now need to float someone else. Kemi is all they have. So we can expect to see more of her dimwitted or nasty pronouncements portrayed as genious. — Point Communications (@PointCommsLee) November 5, 2026

15. She just flaps her mouth with little or no conscious thought into what she actually says. Then does that stupid faux giggle hoping everyone will go “wow, she’s just so… controversial!!!” rather than “isn’t she thick” 🤷🏻‍♂️ — DaddyNeedsCoffee 🇺🇦 🚴‍♂️ 🎨 🇪🇺 (@DaddyCoffee73) November 5, 2026

We thought she wanted people to get out and work.

Common sense? You strongly imply people are lazy if they sit at home and ‘live off benefits’ then a scheme to help people to get into work comes along and you say it’s wrong as it won’t be found useful by people with ADHD 🤷‍♂️

You need to rethink…. Actually you just need to think — Jonathan Reed🇪🇺 (@JR1991JR) November 4, 2026

Source LBC Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab