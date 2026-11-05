In common sense news, Kemi ‘no gaffes’ Badenoch doesn’t think people with ADHD would find train travel useful – 15 frank clapbacks
We cross now to the Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, who seems to think that the opposition part of her title refers to opposing engaging her brain.
The top Tory was talking to LBC’s Iain Dale, when he asked her about the provision for some people with ADHD to have a one third discount on train travel, and her answer was a proper head scratcher.
‘When I say the Conservatives are the only party with common sense, this is what I mean…’
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch reacts to the government’s decision to grant people with ADHD a discount on train tickets. https://t.co/zRXHB8fBMf
— LBC (@LBC) November 4, 2026
Because people with ADHD famously never need to travel long distances within the country? Or do they have a particular objection to the speed? We know it can’t just be Ms Badenoch saying the first thing that comes into her head, because she never makes gaffes. She told us so.
Let’s take a look at the reactions.
We thought she wanted people to get out and work.
Source LBC Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab