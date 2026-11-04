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Fox News took Trump’s wipeout so badly that at one point it told viewers winning elections is actually a bad thing – 19 clapbacks for the cope
America might have finally come to its senses last night.
A blue tidal wave washed over the nation as midterm election results flooded the news networks and each new call resulted in another seat pickup for the Democrats. (Except for Florida, naturally.)
Left-leaning news pundits found it liberating.
Objective news pundits found it fascinating.
And Fox News?
Well, Donald Trump’s personal news network couldn’t hide its hurt feelings all night. One moment in particular stood out. Here is senior Fox News correspondent, Brit Hume, trying to spin the results as a positive for Magas.
This is incredible. Fox News is in utter disarray after Democrats continue to wipe MAGA off the map.
Brit Hume is coping hard and says winning the majority is bad for Democrats because they’ll have more responsibility. They are all in pain. https://t.co/e1dD8LMdFk
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 4, 2026
“The Democrats won so now they will have too much law-making and policy-enforcing responsibility” is not the burn Brit seems to think it is and Twitter made sure he knew it.