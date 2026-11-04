Fox News took Trump’s wipeout so badly that at one point it told viewers winning elections is actually a bad thing – 19 clapbacks for the cope

News blue wave brit hume Fox News

America might have finally come to its senses last night.

A blue tidal wave washed over the nation as midterm election results flooded the news networks and each new call resulted in another seat pickup for the Democrats. (Except for Florida, naturally.)

Left-leaning news pundits found it liberating.

Objective news pundits found it fascinating.

And Fox News?

Well, Donald Trump’s personal news network couldn’t hide its hurt feelings all night. One moment in particular stood out. Here is senior Fox News correspondent, Brit Hume, trying to spin the results as a positive for Magas.

This is incredible. Fox News is in utter disarray after Democrats continue to wipe MAGA off the map. Brit Hume is coping hard and says winning the majority is bad for Democrats because they’ll have more responsibility. They are all in pain. https://t.co/e1dD8LMdFk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 4, 2026

“The Democrats won so now they will have too much law-making and policy-enforcing responsibility” is not the burn Brit seems to think it is and Twitter made sure he knew it.

1. Gee, I wonder if he said winning was bad for Republicans in 2024 because they would have more responsibility. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) November 4, 2026

2. Trump told Americans to vote like he was on the ballot. And we did. https://t.co/oiMnTa6VB1 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) November 4, 2026

3. Is Fox News reporting or pouting? https://t.co/OsoRjIQOPj — Edward Oh 🇺🇸🇰🇷🇺🇦🇮🇱🇵🇸 (@EdwardHBOh) November 4, 2026

4. LOLOLOL Fox News is losing it! https://t.co/6uQuNz1Dpm — FromTheTeacher’sDesk (@FromTeachrsDesk) November 4, 2026

5. Counterpoint, this will be even worse for Trump and Rs as he will veto everything and because of it, voters will see Rs are unwilling to try to fix things and they’ll lose even more seats in ‘28 (as well as the Presidency). Welcome to the greatest super-majority in US history. https://t.co/fiW11rhzTH — Chravis with a “T” (@tko140pt6) November 4, 2026

6. Fun to watch these smug bastards squirm. https://t.co/uku5c6fWUf — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) November 4, 2026

7. It’s a good Wednesday morning Trump Republican Party has been absolutely battered and Fox News is in disbelief. https://t.co/IeNJhz7eEI — John (@johnrobinson07) November 4, 2026

8. Now winning is bad lol https://t.co/6xKDJaPmaN — Kenneth Noisewater (@KenNwater) November 4, 2026