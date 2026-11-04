US Abdul El-Sayed donald trump JD Vance
Abdul El-Sayed just had the magnificent last laugh on Donald Trump with a presidential takedown that was simply epic
Donald Trump doesn’t like Democrats, obviously, but he really doesn’t like Abdul El-Sayed, the doctor and progressive insurgent who beat Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race to become the country’s first Muslim senator.
El-Sayed’s opponents, chief among them Trump and JD Vance, ran a frequently Islamophobic campaign against him, often pointing to his name and faith, including the president alleging he was a “jihadist” and would need to walk through a metal detector to get into the Senate.
Which brings us to this particular 20 seconds of El-Sayed’s acceptance speech, a simply magnificent takedown of Trump which had everyone cheering.
El-Sayed: Donald. I know, you, you struggled with my name. So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator. https://t.co/qwPiKPzjzB
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026
And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.
Source @Acyn