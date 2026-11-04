Abdul El-Sayed just had the magnificent last laugh on Donald Trump with a presidential takedown that was simply epic

US Abdul El-Sayed donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump doesn’t like Democrats, obviously, but he really doesn’t like Abdul El-Sayed, the doctor and progressive insurgent who beat Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race to become the country’s first Muslim senator.

El-Sayed’s opponents, chief among them Trump and JD Vance, ran a frequently Islamophobic campaign against him, often pointing to his name and faith, including the president alleging he was a “jihadist” and would need to walk through a metal detector to get into the Senate.

Which brings us to this particular 20 seconds of El-Sayed’s acceptance speech, a simply magnificent takedown of Trump which had everyone cheering.

El-Sayed: Donald. I know, you, you struggled with my name. So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator. https://t.co/qwPiKPzjzB — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1. Abdul El-Sayed, "Donald. I know you struggle with my name. So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator" My view: Now THAT is how you put Donald Trump in his place. With a smile, a little swagger, impeccable timing and a devastating punchline.… pic.twitter.com/r85EZZUAzj — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 4, 2026

2. Just call me Senator…lol 😅 Victory is sweet when your opponent is a tyrant. https://t.co/EYNVaTGAH1 — A.Y.O (@YusufAsunmogejo) November 4, 2026

4. If you'd told me 20 years ago that my two favourite US Senate candidates in 2026 would be a Muslim and a Christian preacher, I'd have called you insane. Yet here I am, a lifelong atheist, absolutely loving Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico. They represent everything Trump,… — Chris Meder (@EVCurveFuturist) November 4, 2026

5. I love him. Good work Michigan. pic.twitter.com/m6kJoeqIun — Xander Nevermind (@XanderNever917) November 4, 2026

6. My kind of petty 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wnWjCBPyto — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) November 4, 2026

8. Republicans use to mock everyone. Have a taste of your own medicine habibi!!! — Zubair Ali (@zubi106) November 4, 2026

9. Ate lol — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 4, 2026

10. Congratulations to Senator Elect El-Sayed who Trump and Vance repeatedly terrorized while campaigning, hoping he’ll be defeated. Now both of them including Israeli Haley Stevens gets to call him Senator for the next six years and more. Way to go:-)🙏👍👋😊 — Dawn Noray (@DawnNorayf72m) November 4, 2026

12. I fucking love him — Jake (@JRd79_) November 4, 2026

Source @Acyn