US Abdul El-Sayed donald trump JD Vance

Abdul El-Sayed just had the magnificent last laugh on Donald Trump with a presidential takedown that was simply epic

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2026

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Donald Trump doesn’t like Democrats, obviously, but he really doesn’t like Abdul El-Sayed, the doctor and progressive insurgent who beat Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race to become the country’s first Muslim senator.

El-Sayed’s opponents, chief among them Trump and JD Vance, ran a frequently Islamophobic campaign against him, often pointing to his name and faith, including the president alleging he was a “jihadist” and would need to walk through a metal detector to get into the Senate.

Which brings us to this particular 20 seconds of El-Sayed’s acceptance speech, a simply magnificent takedown of Trump which had everyone cheering.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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Source @Acyn