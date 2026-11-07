Turns out one police officer had to go through all of Russell Brand’s books, stand-up DVDs and podcasts to gather evidence – 19 people concerned about the cop’s wellbeing afterwards

News Russell Brand

Now that Russell Brand’s trial is over, the details of the investigation are slowly emerging – and one nugget from this BBC News piece has jumped out at people.

It seems one police officer “was assigned to read Brand’s books, watch his stand-up routines and DVDs and listen to his podcasts to help build the case.”

That police officer deserves a medal as big as a fucking dustbin lid. https://t.co/Zs5K59sVaC — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) November 5, 2026

And now people are calling that police officer a hero for having to endure so much of Brand’s rubbish in the pursuit of justice.

1. Friends describe him as missing — Robert Cuffe (@rcuffy) November 5, 2026

2. "The experience is now being considered as an enhanced torture technique by North Korea." — Interference (@interference22) November 5, 2026

3. No amount of trauma counselling can help with that — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) November 5, 2026

4. Having to watch "Get him to the Greek" for work? Ugh. — Mitch (@MitchDTom) November 5, 2026

5. Give that officer an early retirement and pension. The things he must have seen would crush a normal person. — Bill Cook (@Summerisle1961) November 5, 2026

6. Christ, we don't even do this shit to war criminals and dog rapists. — Etranger in an Etrange Land (@onceinfiume) November 5, 2026

7. Thankfully there is counselling and support these days for PTSD — Steve Smith 🇪🇺 (@SteveSmith_cam) November 5, 2026

8. Above and beyond. https://t.co/ErqCsfpdbD — Elaine Miller | Venus Envy (@GussieGrips) November 5, 2026

9. If anybody deserves the KPM in the New Year Honours list it's this officer. pic.twitter.com/vOyTEAJjv1 — RS Archer (@archer_rs) November 6, 2026

10. Did he survive? Or is it a posthumous medal? https://t.co/UpKU6cwraZ — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 5, 2026

11. Surely the Geneva Convention protects one from such atrocities. Oh, the humanity https://t.co/6rV3Wy8XxM — Todd Cameron (@TcameronTodd) November 6, 2026

12. I did some terrible shit in The Job… but this? THIS?? https://t.co/T8sMlaq7gR — Dominic Adler (@DomAdlerUK) November 5, 2026

13. Maybe being a police officer is kind of a hard job because you’d have to pay me big bucks to do this. https://t.co/oww0FnwKZB — Shemagh Moore 👳🏿‍♂️ (@LuxrayDark1) November 5, 2026

14. when I was about 17 on holiday I decided to read his booky wook and I smoked a bit of hash at the end of a night out and my entire internal monologue turned into the way he speaks and it was the worst few hours of my entire life and I couldn’t stop throwing up https://t.co/XHbYC0rBOV — whatwillycook (@whatwillycook) November 6, 2026

15. This officer should get one free instance of police brutality. He's earned it. https://t.co/OZ2b0V8ORy — Christopher Lindsay (@ChrisLindsay33) November 5, 2026

16. Hopefully they stopped short of making the poor sod watch the St Trinian's and Arthur remakes. — Richard M 🇺🇦 (@Days_Are_Gone) November 5, 2026

17. He's now been showering for 7 weeks. — Ian Merricks (@IMerricks5150) November 5, 2026

18. Arguably a greater punishment than the prison Brand will be getting. — Recoba (@astuaryking) November 6, 2026