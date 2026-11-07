Turns out one police officer had to go through all of Russell Brand’s books, stand-up DVDs and podcasts to gather evidence – 19 people concerned about the cop’s wellbeing afterwards
Now that Russell Brand’s trial is over, the details of the investigation are slowly emerging – and one nugget from this BBC News piece has jumped out at people.
It seems one police officer “was assigned to read Brand’s books, watch his stand-up routines and DVDs and listen to his podcasts to help build the case.”
That police officer deserves a medal as big as a fucking dustbin lid. https://t.co/Zs5K59sVaC
— Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) November 5, 2026
And now people are calling that police officer a hero for having to endure so much of Brand’s rubbish in the pursuit of justice.