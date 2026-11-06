News ms now nicole wallace Pete hegseth

This American news anchor utterly eviscerated Pete Hegseth in 25 seconds flat and it’s the only elegy to his political career you’ll ever need

Saul Hutson. Updated November 6th, 2026

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Democrats are riding high coming off a historic ass-whooping in the just completed midterm elections.

They won control of both chambers of Congress, raising a giant middle finger to the Maga movement, and now come armed and ready to take on President Donald Trump and his band of merry sycophants.

Perhaps public enemy #1 (it’s really hard to choose) is Pete Hegseth. The Secretary of Defense came out of the midterms swinging, choosing the only way he knows, undeserved bluster.

But the media has had enough. After being consistently attacked, banned, and ignored by the President and his cronies for the last decade, they’ve got some wind in their sails coming out of the midterms.

Riding in on the top of the giant blue tidal wave is MS NOW anchor, Nicole Wallace, who placed Hegseth directly in her crosshairs on her show.

Ouch.

That might’ve hit hard enough to slightly tussle Pete’s heavily moussed hair.

Twitter rose as one to applaud Wallace’s withering takedown.

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