News ms now nicole wallace Pete hegseth
This American news anchor utterly eviscerated Pete Hegseth in 25 seconds flat and it’s the only elegy to his political career you’ll ever need
Democrats are riding high coming off a historic ass-whooping in the just completed midterm elections.
They won control of both chambers of Congress, raising a giant middle finger to the Maga movement, and now come armed and ready to take on President Donald Trump and his band of merry sycophants.
Perhaps public enemy #1 (it’s really hard to choose) is Pete Hegseth. The Secretary of Defense came out of the midterms swinging, choosing the only way he knows, undeserved bluster.
Defiant Pete Hegseth lashes out in video saying impeachment ‘won’t work with me’ as ouster chatter reaches climax. https://t.co/8w4tnDIL9P
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 5, 2026
But the media has had enough. After being consistently attacked, banned, and ignored by the President and his cronies for the last decade, they’ve got some wind in their sails coming out of the midterms.
Riding in on the top of the giant blue tidal wave is MS NOW anchor, Nicole Wallace, who placed Hegseth directly in her crosshairs on her show.
WOW. CNN’s Nicole Wallace completely fire bombs Pete Hegseth from space:
WALLACE: “Pete Hegseth may be the most glaring human encapsulation of everything the American people rejected on Tuesday. Incompetent, insecure, vindictive, vain, and wholly enamored with his authority to wage an unpopular war in Iran that has driven up the price of gas, fertilizer, diesel and groceries.”
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 5, 2026
Ouch.
That might’ve hit hard enough to slightly tussle Pete’s heavily moussed hair.
Twitter rose as one to applaud Wallace’s withering takedown.