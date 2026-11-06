This American news anchor utterly eviscerated Pete Hegseth in 25 seconds flat and it’s the only elegy to his political career you’ll ever need

News ms now nicole wallace Pete hegseth

Democrats are riding high coming off a historic ass-whooping in the just completed midterm elections.

They won control of both chambers of Congress, raising a giant middle finger to the Maga movement, and now come armed and ready to take on President Donald Trump and his band of merry sycophants.

Perhaps public enemy #1 (it’s really hard to choose) is Pete Hegseth. The Secretary of Defense came out of the midterms swinging, choosing the only way he knows, undeserved bluster.

Defiant Pete Hegseth lashes out in video saying impeachment ‘won’t work with me’ as ouster chatter reaches climax. https://t.co/8w4tnDIL9P — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 5, 2026

But the media has had enough. After being consistently attacked, banned, and ignored by the President and his cronies for the last decade, they’ve got some wind in their sails coming out of the midterms.

Riding in on the top of the giant blue tidal wave is MS NOW anchor, Nicole Wallace, who placed Hegseth directly in her crosshairs on her show.

WOW. CNN’s Nicole Wallace completely fire bombs Pete Hegseth from space: WALLACE: “Pete Hegseth may be the most glaring human encapsulation of everything the American people rejected on Tuesday. Incompetent, insecure, vindictive, vain, and wholly enamored with his authority to wage an unpopular war in Iran that has driven up the price of gas, fertilizer, diesel and groceries.” — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 5, 2026

Ouch.

That might’ve hit hard enough to slightly tussle Pete’s heavily moussed hair.

Twitter rose as one to applaud Wallace’s withering takedown.

1. Truly, one of the most ridiculous people in American history. https://t.co/i5Jv8VAd9p — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) November 6, 2026

2. Dear @SecWar Pete Hegseth, You come off here, as you do everywhere, as a frat boy dickhead falsely portraying strength while being eaten up inside by fear. You reek of stupidity. I think you would fuck up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. https://t.co/wrQwpnJBlJ — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 6, 2026

3. Thats a very thoughtful way to describe him. Another eloquent yet shorter way to describe Petey is that he's no different than a pile of hot monkey shit. — Stonecolder1 (@Stonecolder1982) November 5, 2026

4. She absolutely obliterated him. But factually speaking though. Might I also add that I can’t wait to have the DOD back. https://t.co/TTMlV1sTxX — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) November 5, 2026

6. She is absolutely correct. https://t.co/BGv3DFFFIo — Carl Wheless (@carlwheless) November 6, 2026

7. Incompetent, insecure, vindictive, vain. That's not a roast. That's the exit interview America wrote on Tuesday. — DumpTrumpforAmerica (@DumpTrump4Us) November 6, 2026

8. Nicole Wallace said what a lot of Hegseth's critics have been saying for months. The question isn't "Where's the lie?" The question is whether his defenders can point to results that prove her wrong. https://t.co/tsXpP2jKVA — 🌊Ty Hall🌊 (@VET_TYHALL) November 5, 2026