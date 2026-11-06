Celebrity Piers Morgan Russell Brand
This spectacular moment from Piers Morgan’s interview with Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral again and it’s surely Morgan’s finest minute and a bit
As you will already have read elsewhere, Russell Brand has been convinced of raping a woman at his London townhouse and sexually assaulting three other women.
The Met Police are looking at two further rape allegations and have called for anyone with fresh allegations against the convicted rapist to come forward.
The news sent this moment from a Piers Morgan interview with Brand viral all over again and it might just be Morgan’s finest hour.
Time to bring this clip back to the timeline. https://t.co/9w7qGGlDuo
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 5, 2026
The interview was broadcast in April this year and it prompted no end of comment on Twitter today.
And here is what Morgan had to say about it today.
I remember thinking at the time that if he was this fake about his supposed devotion to the Bible, what else
could we believe?
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 6, 2026
Source @I_amMukhtar