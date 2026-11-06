This spectacular moment from Piers Morgan’s interview with Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral again and it’s surely Morgan’s finest minute and a bit

Celebrity Piers Morgan Russell Brand

As you will already have read elsewhere, Russell Brand has been convinced of raping a woman at his London townhouse and sexually assaulting three other women.

The Met Police are looking at two further rape allegations and have called for anyone with fresh allegations against the convicted rapist to come forward.

The news sent this moment from a Piers Morgan interview with Brand viral all over again and it might just be Morgan’s finest hour.

Time to bring this clip back to the timeline. https://t.co/9w7qGGlDuo — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 5, 2026

The interview was broadcast in April this year and it prompted no end of comment on Twitter today.

1. Piers’ finest hour. Not interrupting him was the best thing about this video; he basically watched him sink. Glorious ♥️ A clip that will be used in broadcast/interview training classes in the future. https://t.co/H5puk7mD1b — Adenike Lanlehin (@omotomilola) November 5, 2026

2. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Those pages sound so fresh like it just came off the printing press. — SUGAR (@SUGARTHEGIRL) November 5, 2026

3. Hang this clip in the Louvre. https://t.co/AU0dNIggHf — Johanna ☆ (@Crownmedusae) November 5, 2026

4. It’s the way Piers does the look at the camera. Like Jim in the American Office. https://t.co/6Vk7qWyB5c — Paule (@baldandglasses) November 5, 2026

5. The longest I've ever seen Piers keep his mouth shut 🤣🤣🤣 — FX_DXB_369 (@FX_DXB_369) November 5, 2026

6. Best thing Morgan did was let him keep searching and not intervene — Andy (@ADS_DRFC) November 5, 2026

7. On the plus side there are now years for him to find that favourite Bible verse he likes so much. pic.twitter.com/uSxZLVmgtl — Brendan May (@bmay) November 5, 2026

And here is what Morgan had to say about it today.

I remember thinking at the time that if he was this fake about his supposed devotion to the Bible, what else

could we believe? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 6, 2026

Source @I_amMukhtar