Celebrity Piers Morgan Russell Brand

This spectacular moment from Piers Morgan’s interview with Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral again and it’s surely Morgan’s finest minute and a bit

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2026

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As you will already have read elsewhere, Russell Brand has been convinced of raping a woman at his London townhouse and sexually assaulting three other women.

The Met Police are looking at two further rape allegations and have called for anyone with fresh allegations against the convicted rapist to come forward.

The news sent this moment from a Piers Morgan interview with Brand viral all over again and it might just be Morgan’s finest hour.

The interview was broadcast in April this year and it prompted no end of comment on Twitter today.

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And here is what Morgan had to say about it today.

Source @I_amMukhtar