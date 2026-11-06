Celebrity Russell Brand Sean Lock
The late, great Sean Lock’s magnificent takedown of Russell Brand on 8 out of 10 Cats just went viral again and it will never chime louder than it does today
It’s 12 years since the late, great Sean Lock had this to say about Russell Brand back on Eight out of 10 Cats.
It’s not the first time we’ve featured it on these pages but it might very well be the last. Because the day after Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults, it will surely never chime louder.
Sean Lock will be looking down and thinking "I knew this day would come".
He always knew Russell Brand was a wrongun. https://t.co/esfqK5bxLA
— Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) November 5, 2026
A magical moment in front of his fellow panellists Jon Richardson, Melanie C, David Doherty, Charlotte Richie and Romesh Ranganathan.
And here is just a bit of the love and respect people had for Lock, who died in 2021, aged just 58.
And before we go, it would be remiss not to include this.
Bob Geldof calling Russell Brand a cunt in 2006.
He’s been on the radar a LONG time. https://t.co/NXiIRMU2jq
— BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 5, 2026
Source @TheLittleWaster