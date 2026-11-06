The late, great Sean Lock’s magnificent takedown of Russell Brand on 8 out of 10 Cats just went viral again and it will never chime louder than it does today

Celebrity Russell Brand Sean Lock

It’s 12 years since the late, great Sean Lock had this to say about Russell Brand back on Eight out of 10 Cats.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured it on these pages but it might very well be the last. Because the day after Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults, it will surely never chime louder.

Sean Lock will be looking down and thinking "I knew this day would come".

He always knew Russell Brand was a wrongun. https://t.co/esfqK5bxLA — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) November 5, 2026

A magical moment in front of his fellow panellists Jon Richardson, Melanie C, David Doherty, Charlotte Richie and Romesh Ranganathan.

And here is just a bit of the love and respect people had for Lock, who died in 2021, aged just 58.

1. Very clever man in so many different ways. It's not so much that Sean knew Russell Brand was a wrong-un.

It's that he was prepared to shout it from the rooftops. https://t.co/WeJUBKapzm — Jim Kavanagh (@Jimbokav1971) November 5, 2026

2. Oh Sean Lock 👌 Rest in Peace 🙏 https://t.co/ox5bWYQhSh — Laura the Peril (@Lauraliz2025) November 5, 2026

3. The great Sean Lock 👌🫡 https://t.co/HIuKjzMOuW — lcfc78lee (@lee1978lcfc) November 5, 2026

4. Brilliant. Sean Lock was one of the best, & could recognise a complete tosser from miles away. RIP. — Inevitable Stella (@StellaOShea1) November 5, 2026

5. "Because I am a Dad." If you are a Dad of a girl, you cannot but help hating creeps like Brand. — sourabh mookherjee (@WorkSourabh) November 5, 2026

6. I grew up with Sean: we went to school together and he was my brother's best friend. He always knew the chaff from the wheat – always. — Katie (@BathHolidayCo) November 5, 2026

7. Sean was by far the wittiest comedian we have produced. RIP lad. — Art of Kanly (@PurebloodSted55) November 5, 2026

8. Sean Lock – one of the best to ever do it https://t.co/xRXqjQvdCN — Cam (@tlchillii) November 5, 2026

9. RIP Sean Lock, you would have loved Russell Brand going to fucking prison. — Muad’DB Cooper (@Mudkipstoat23) November 5, 2026

11. Now the carrot is in a cell! https://t.co/Xpa0Pgtmn4 — Sir. Samuel Bajčetić-Gray 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SirBajLeoni) November 5, 2026

13. I miss Sean Lock so much. He was right about Brand. — Great (@greatshite) November 5, 2026

And before we go, it would be remiss not to include this.

Bob Geldof calling Russell Brand a cunt in 2006. He’s been on the radar a LONG time. https://t.co/NXiIRMU2jq — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 5, 2026

Source @TheLittleWaster