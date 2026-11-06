Peter Hitchens wasn’t taking any of Russell Brand’s nonsense on Newsnight back in the day and it’s just gone viral for reasons that will be obvious
There’s no shortage of old Russell Brand clips going viral on Twitter today after the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults.
The Met Police are now investigating two further allegations of rape, with Brand expected to be given a lengthy custodial sentence on Monday.
Which brings us back to this Newsnight exchange from 14 years ago that people are sharing again today, a moment when Peter Hitchens simply wasn’t taking any of Brand’s nonsense, not even for a second, and if only more people had done this sort of thing it would have been, well, it would have been a start.
The moment at 0.08 where Hitchens refuses to giggle along on the Telly Box and just lays bare his sheer contempt is heroic. You can tell Brand wasn’t used to being stood up to like that hence his petty nastiness
— Fred Sculthorp (@skulthorp) November 5, 2026
And just a few of the comments it prompted.
Source YouTube Newsnight H/T @skulthorp