News bonfire night news scotland
This Scottish news segment about Bonfire Night disorder is interrupted by the world’s funniest police chase, and trust us, it’ll be the best 34 seconds of your weekend
Honestly, this could not have been scripted any better.
Journalist Davy Shanks was attempting to film a news piece from Niddrie, in Edinbrugh, which had previously been the scene of fireworks-related disorder and violence.
Shanks starts his segment to camera, saying: “Two years ago tonight, this area in Niddrie in Edinburgh was the scene of extreme violence and disorder.”
And with sublime timing, a masked man on an electric bike zooms into shot and shouts: “Extreme violence and disorder!”
Trust us, it just gets better.
This piece to camera went so far off the rails so quickly.
Filming in Niddrie on bonfire night… cameo by Police Scotland’s finest. https://t.co/nNu22oLaOD
— Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) November 5, 2026
Shanks asks the man on the bike: “You expecting anything tonight? People going to behave?”
The man says: “No, I think everything will be sound, no bother, no nothing.”
Shanks continues: “Well, folk can’t buy fireworks anymore, can they?”
The man replies: “Yeah, I don’t think anybody’s planning to do anything bad.”
Shanks looks set to ask some more questions but the biker just says, “Oh shit!” and scarpers.
As Shanks explains: “Before we had time for another question, the police had a few of their own. They’re not taking any chances.”
The camera cuts to the biker speeding off while a police officer attempts to chase him.
Absolute gold – and most people online agree.