News christ donald trump Laura Loomer

Mega Maga Laura Loomer appeared to suggest Trump’s midterms routing meant there was no God and got sent straight to hell in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated November 6th, 2026

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Laura Loomer is a certified kook who has groveled at the feet of Donald Trump for the better part of a decade, lavishing the President with an endless parade of Tweets supporting anything and everything he says.

So it is with a heavy heart that Loomer had to accept the results of the midterm elections. And heavy fingers. Tweeting. Constantly.

Laura Loomer for the past 24 hours

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— The Serfs (youtube.com/theserfstv) (@theserfstv.bsky.social) November 4, 2026 at 11:19 PM

The blue wave was so crushing that it looks to have driven Loomer into premature retirement.

But not before she could make one last viral post and get ratio’d into oblivion.

Here is Loomer questioning her traditional Christian values.

And here is Loomer being sent on her way by an endless parade of hilarious farewell messages.

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