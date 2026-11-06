Mega Maga Laura Loomer appeared to suggest Trump’s midterms routing meant there was no God and got sent straight to hell in the replies

News christ donald trump Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer is a certified kook who has groveled at the feet of Donald Trump for the better part of a decade, lavishing the President with an endless parade of Tweets supporting anything and everything he says.

So it is with a heavy heart that Loomer had to accept the results of the midterm elections. And heavy fingers. Tweeting. Constantly.

The blue wave was so crushing that it looks to have driven Loomer into premature retirement.

The blue tsunami also wiped out Laura Loomer — Mike Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) November 6, 2026

But not before she could make one last viral post and get ratio’d into oblivion.

Here is Loomer questioning her traditional Christian values.

If God is in charge, why did he let our country get taken over by Muslims and communists? Something for people to think about. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 4, 2026

And here is Loomer being sent on her way by an endless parade of hilarious farewell messages.

1. Damn losing so bad that you abandon God. — Sam Jones (@SamJones504) November 4, 2026

2. This is the type of nonsense Moses had to deal with for 40 years btw 😭😭😭 https://t.co/BJ22ABqu45 — M ☦︎ (@mernaaa000) November 4, 2026

3. She became an atheist because of a senator https://t.co/mXScZSfORU — SNEAKO 🇺🇸 (@sneako) November 5, 2026

4. If God hates all the same people you hate and would only vote the way you would, you might have made God in your own image. https://t.co/GIsVeGjzES — ProfNoctis (@ProfNoctis) November 4, 2026

5. I'm not religious but I'm pretty sure the message of the Bible isn't "Christians will get everything they want on earth and only good things will happen to them." Quite the opposite, I want to say https://t.co/qypevL4dYQ — Lorie Darlin 🏜️ (@KMAG_YOLO) November 4, 2026

6. Have you ever thought you aren't worshiping God Laura? But something else? — David Cassidy (@davidcassidy26) November 4, 2026

7. God does not like pedophile protectors, criminals, corruption, conmen. In other words, God does not like MAGATs. — Brian Pearson 🇺🇸🌊💙 (@btrekman1) November 4, 2026