This Aussie news man gloriously owned a ranting ‘red blooded American male’ Maga and it’s simply magnificent
Here’s a 51-second thing of beauty basically guaranteed to make your day better.
It’s a ranting ‘red blooded American male’ Maga appearing to think that he won’t be allowed either bibles or guns (take a guess which ones he’ll miss most) after the historic sweeping away of Republicans in the American midterms.
And the way this Australian news reporter deals with him is absolutely textbook, his cool-eyed fact-checking trumped only by a properly devastating payoff.
Amazing, lol. https://t.co/kIaLy43ZW8
— Kenny Devine (@TheKennyDevine) November 4, 2026
Absolute beaut!