This Aussie news man gloriously owned a ranting ‘red blooded American male’ Maga and it’s simply magnificent

US MAGA midterms

Here’s a 51-second thing of beauty basically guaranteed to make your day better.

It’s a ranting ‘red blooded American male’ Maga appearing to think that he won’t be allowed either bibles or guns (take a guess which ones he’ll miss most) after the historic sweeping away of Republicans in the American midterms.

And the way this Australian news reporter deals with him is absolutely textbook, his cool-eyed fact-checking trumped only by a properly devastating payoff.

Amazing, lol. https://t.co/kIaLy43ZW8 — Kenny Devine (@TheKennyDevine) November 4, 2026

Absolute beaut!

1. This guy is worried he wouldn’t pass a mental health test, ok 🚩🚩🚩 — Polianna (@PoliPessimist) November 4, 2026

2. Going to be hard to do anything but watch clips today. https://t.co/LVurSS3KHU — Ryan Cryle (@RyanCryle) November 4, 2026

3. Pretty sad how this guy has been brainwashed — Martin (@CurrentAgetic) November 4, 2026

4. AGAIN? Y'all pussies been sayin' that over 30 years. Buyin' Bibles & bullet's ain't gonna help you do shit, how about a buy a gym membership & some scheduled therapist sessions. Might workout better for you? — Donny Mack (@DonnyChicago922) November 4, 2026

5. Texas lost at the Alamo. Ya’ll been buying bibles and bullets for a generation and you are killing kids, people at malls, concerts and schools. Maybe focus on sleep, food intake and breathing exercises. Try something new. Get a new result https://t.co/P7HzYkfrlO — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 4, 2026

6. “Fought at the Alamo” Bruh everybody died — Büünz (@Boonsch) November 4, 2026