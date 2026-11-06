US donald trump downfall midterms
Donald Trump’s midterms election nightmare has been given the Downfall treatment and it’s an instant hall of famer
You’ll have seen no end of Downfall parodies over the years but we’re not sure you’ve ever seen one funnier – or more satisfying – than this one.
It’s Donald Trump reacting to his disastrous midterm election results and it’s the work of comedian Javier Jarquin (who you can find on YouTube here).
And here is just a little bit of the tsunami of love people had for that.