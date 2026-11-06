Donald Trump’s midterms election nightmare has been given the Downfall treatment and it’s an instant hall of famer

US donald trump downfall midterms

You’ll have seen no end of Downfall parodies over the years but we’re not sure you’ve ever seen one funnier – or more satisfying – than this one.

It’s Donald Trump reacting to his disastrous midterm election results and it’s the work of comedian Javier Jarquin (who you can find on YouTube here).

And here is just a little bit of the tsunami of love people had for that.

1. Lmao been waiting for this….absolute cinema….no notes! pic.twitter.com/KhrE5Uxa68 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2026

2. This just keeps getting better as you watch it. https://t.co/uJEEsQAKDv — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) November 5, 2026

3. “We lost Kansas? Fucking 𝙆𝘼𝙉𝙎𝘼𝙎?? That’s like Darth Vader losing the Death Star!” “Sir, Darth Vader 𝙙𝙞𝙙 lose the Death Star ….” 🤣 https://t.co/NCDnIYblh5 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 6, 2026

4. 🤣🤣 i nearly fell from my chair. https://t.co/NiJ6BmASzM — Covie (@covie_93) November 6, 2026

5. I knew this was bound to come soon, and it does not disappoint! https://t.co/vStvnMPHZp — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 6, 2026

6. Sir would you like me to play YMCA? 😂 ☠️ https://t.co/IwOPksRkFH — Kim (@KimsyWhimsy79) November 5, 2026

7. These NEVER cease to be fking hilarious “I want the Village People deported” LMAO — 🇺🇸Dastardly Democrat 😈it’s been a bad day (@LifeLongWanderR) November 5, 2026