Life jimmy carr

Here’s a sentence which you might not have expected to read today – some especially wise words from Jimmy Carr which have just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

It was a moment during his stand-up when a 15-year-old lad asked him how he came up with his jokes.

And while the comedian’s response started on the topic of jokes, it branched out into something wider than that, a life lesson for basically everyone and it was so wise it even had people who don’t like Jimmy Carr cheering.

Stick with it because it is very much worth it (and will surely have you sharing with people you now, both young and old).

"How do you come up with your jokes?!" #jimmycarr #crowdwork #hecklers #standupcomedy https://t.co/8INgXB513O — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) November 21, 2026

Well said, JC.

And these people appreciated it as much as we did.

1. A teenager asks a comedian how to be funny. He gets a brilliant and deeply constructive answer… https://t.co/ZyZbcCW3gy — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) November 21, 2026

2. This has joined the Ted Lasso darts scene as clips I’ll watch daily for potentially the rest of my life https://t.co/xypWWogETQ — Kyle Soppe (@KyleSoppePFN) November 22, 2026

3. Glad this is going viral. Excellent advice across a broad spectrum of vocations — and life generally. https://t.co/MOWmjTY2NH — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 22, 2026

4. Listen to this from @jimmycarr he is absolutely spot on! pic.twitter.com/fu2mPU9r4p — Andy The Gabby Cabby (@gabby_cabby) November 21, 2026

5. This might be one of the best 110 seconds on this hellscape of a website. No wonder it’s going viral. https://t.co/uXhEaIUbVn — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) November 22, 2026

6. Wish our stand-up comics were as wise. Look at the articulation. pic.twitter.com/uZc6UWSZQY — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 23, 2026

7. 💯 this

Everyone needs to watch this!! https://t.co/ssuuBrR4Lm — Daniel ShenSmith (BlackBeltBarrister) (@dshensmith) November 21, 2026

8. Apart from being exceptionally funny, I see more and more of these clips of @jimmycarr being wise, empathetic and kind. To those in grief, addiction, or in this case giving a teenager some great advice. He’s a treasure. pic.twitter.com/cxqoQLPloz — Brendan May (@bmay) November 22, 2026

9. Jimmy Carr is often seen as a bit of a ‘marmite’ comic I like him just for this https://t.co/icmpQMLS18 — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) November 21, 2026

Follow @jimmycarr on Twitter here.

Source @jimmycarr