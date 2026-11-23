Jimmy Carr had an unexpected A++ life lesson for this young fan and it was so wise it even had people who don’t like Jimmy Carr cheering
Here’s a sentence which you might not have expected to read today – some especially wise words from Jimmy Carr which have just gone wildly viral on Twitter.
It was a moment during his stand-up when a 15-year-old lad asked him how he came up with his jokes.
And while the comedian’s response started on the topic of jokes, it branched out into something wider than that, a life lesson for basically everyone and it was so wise it even had people who don’t like Jimmy Carr cheering.
Stick with it because it is very much worth it (and will surely have you sharing with people you now, both young and old).
"How do you come up with your jokes?!"
#jimmycarr #crowdwork #hecklers #standupcomedy https://t.co/8INgXB513O
— Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) November 21, 2026
Well said, JC.
And these people appreciated it as much as we did.
Follow @jimmycarr on Twitter here.
Source @jimmycarr