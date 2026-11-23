Politics BBC Ukraine vladimir putin
This BBC News man was pulling zero punches with his question for Vladimir Putin and had the whole world standing up to applaud
With world leaders’ failure to reach an agreement on tackling climate change at the Cop 26 talks, it won’t have been helped by the vast amount of hot air emanating from China, where Donald Trump held historic trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
It included the issuing of something called a ‘joint declaration of peace’ in which they said ‘nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’.
Can’t argue with that, obviously, but the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg wondered with all this talk of peace, what about, you know, Russia’s on-ongoing invasion of Ukraine and all the countless lives it has claimed and continues to claim today.
It was the sort of straight-talking to power you don’t see much (any) of these days, and had the whole world standing to applaud.
In China I asked Vladimir Putin:
“You said ‘US, Russia & China share responsibility for maintaining international peace & security.’ But Russia continues to strike Ukraine. That’s a contradiction. Are you ready now to end the war?”
His answer in full is in the video.
But, in short, he argues:
* Ukraine is launching strikes, too (he omits to say Ukraine is defending itself from a Russian invasion)
* Russia, he claims, wants to end the ‘conflict’ but first Ukraine should hand over the rest of the Donbas (i.e. he’s still insisting Kyiv cede land Russia has failed to conquer in nearly five years of war.)
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) November 22, 2026
And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
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Source @BBCSteveR