Politics BBC Ukraine vladimir putin

With world leaders’ failure to reach an agreement on tackling climate change at the Cop 26 talks, it won’t have been helped by the vast amount of hot air emanating from China, where Donald Trump held historic trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

It included the issuing of something called a ‘joint declaration of peace’ in which they said ‘nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’.

Can’t argue with that, obviously, but the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg wondered with all this talk of peace, what about, you know, Russia’s on-ongoing invasion of Ukraine and all the countless lives it has claimed and continues to claim today.

It was the sort of straight-talking to power you don’t see much (any) of these days, and had the whole world standing to applaud.

In China I asked Vladimir Putin: “You said ‘US, Russia & China share responsibility for maintaining international peace & security.’ But Russia continues to strike Ukraine. That’s a contradiction. Are you ready now to end the war?” His answer in full is in the video. But, in short, he argues: * Ukraine is launching strikes, too (he omits to say Ukraine is defending itself from a Russian invasion)

* Russia, he claims, wants to end the ‘conflict’ but first Ukraine should hand over the rest of the Donbas (i.e. he’s still insisting Kyiv cede land Russia has failed to conquer in nearly five years of war.) — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) November 22, 2026

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1. Very professional and a well-stated question eliciting quite an answer from that KGB thug dictator. Wish more people would follow this tack in journalism. It’s so rare these days. Thank you, Steve for this excellent effort. It illuminated well the mindset of Putin and his… — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) November 22, 2026

2. This is why the license fee is worthwhile. It is almost impossible to get this quality of questioning from news outlets that rely on advertising https://t.co/yqal3JWAcr — Alice Salisbury (@alicesalisburyj) November 22, 2026

3. Thanks @BBCSteveR Putin confirms he is stuck on the "Alaska proposal" designed without Ukraine by the Americans completely in favour of Russia, a giant mistake of Donald Trump administration and envoys. — La Ménagère (@PoliticMenage) November 22, 2026

4. A one man walking case for the Beeb: https://t.co/U8Q5flEyFB — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 22, 2026

5. Easily one of the BBC's most outstanding journalists and when your hear him pose this question in fluent Russian you can understand how important it is to get inside a leader's head. https://t.co/chPPJmocnW — Shahrar Ali (@ShahrarAli) November 22, 2026

6. Ladies, gentlemen and brain-damaged cartoon dogs, behold this massive pair of cojones👇 Western journalists: watch and learn. https://t.co/apRgIZaq9Z — Flatpack Fellamunculus 🏴‍☠️ (@tryingattimes) November 22, 2026

7. This is proper, fearless journalism. https://t.co/1YbBE6yTsg — Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst MP (@DrNShastriHurst) November 22, 2026

8. Putin has the audacity to portray Russia as the victims in his war, citing the blowing up of the Crimean bridge as an example of Ukraine's attacks on civilian structures, after the SOB invaded Ukraine, kidnapped their children, murdered thousands, and turned cities to rubble. — Vetinari3 (@Vetinari3) November 22, 2026

9. Journalist don’t fare well with Putin and I admire the guts of this particular reporter as he treads in places where no one else dares to go. — sandra morel (@sandram77940656) November 22, 2026

10. You could make a very good peace envoy. Better than those two estate agents. — DEH (@DEH27250342) November 22, 2026

Follow @BBCSteveR here!

Source @BBCSteveR