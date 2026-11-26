Politics Kemi Badenoch nigel farage
Nigel Farage denied four times calling Kemi Badenoch a ‘Cameroon cutie’ and the internet didn’t have far too look for the receipts
Hard to believe we know, but Nigel Farage hasn’t been entirely convincing as he tries to bat off accusations of sexism within Reform UK.
First his own MP Sarah Pochin accused his party of chauvinism, then Farage suggested the allegations shouldn’t be taken too seriously because she’d had a few drinks at a Christmas party.
So it was no surprise that ITV’s Robert Peston should bring up the time Farage called Tory party leader a ‘Cameron cutie’.
Except Farage was at pains to point out he’d never done such a thing. Not once but four times.
“I didn’t call her that”
Leader of Reform UK @Nigel_Farage denies calling Kemi Badenoch a “Cameron-cutie” hired to bolster “diversity”, contrary to a Telegraph article he wrote and later shared on X.
#Peston https://t.co/FMj5FnolTN
— Peston (@itvpeston) November 25, 2026
And if that sounded like he was protesting too much, you were surely totally on the button. And the internet didn’t have to look hard for the receipts. Just two days ago in the Daily Telegraph, in fact, when he said this.
“But one of the things people forget is that Kemi Badenoch was a ‘Cameron Cutie’ hired, in fact, to bolster their ‘diversity'”.