Politics Kemi Badenoch nigel farage

Hard to believe we know, but Nigel Farage hasn’t been entirely convincing as he tries to bat off accusations of sexism within Reform UK.

First his own MP Sarah Pochin accused his party of chauvinism, then Farage suggested the allegations shouldn’t be taken too seriously because she’d had a few drinks at a Christmas party.

So it was no surprise that ITV’s Robert Peston should bring up the time Farage called Tory party leader a ‘Cameron cutie’.

Except Farage was at pains to point out he’d never done such a thing. Not once but four times.

“I didn’t call her that” Leader of Reform UK @Nigel_Farage denies calling Kemi Badenoch a “Cameron-cutie” hired to bolster “diversity”, contrary to a Telegraph article he wrote and later shared on X. #Peston https://t.co/FMj5FnolTN — Peston (@itvpeston) November 25, 2026

And if that sounded like he was protesting too much, you were surely totally on the button. And the internet didn’t have to look hard for the receipts. Just two days ago in the Daily Telegraph, in fact, when he said this.

“But one of the things people forget is that Kemi Badenoch was a ‘Cameron Cutie’ hired, in fact, to bolster their ‘diversity'”.

1. “I didn't call her that”

Nigel Farage denies calling Kemi Badenoch a “Cameron-cutie” hired to bolster “diversity”,

He’s either lying or has a terrible memory as it is in the article he posted just just yesterday. 🤥 #Peston https://t.co/LLy0WJxHeU pic.twitter.com/4rY1GOTO4Y — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 25, 2026

2. It's not a surprise that Farage doesn't write the articles that are published under his name, but he should probably at least read them to save being embarrassed like this https://t.co/HLJkAosgiU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 26, 2026

4. When he starts lying… why don’t they just show him where he said it. Just have it ready. — ian humphries (@IanH7) November 25, 2026

5. Something is seriously not right with Nigel Farage. Two days ago he literally wrote "But one of the things people forget is that Kemi Badenoch was a “Cameron Cutie” hired, in fact, to bolster their “diversity”". https://t.co/Y0gZYQtitH — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) November 26, 2026

6. There's always a tweet with this twat… pic.twitter.com/ONg5iLt3Zs — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) November 26, 2026

7. Has Farage gone past the point of caring? Or is he so desperate to mimic Trump and thinks he can lie with impunity? Because that quote is from an article in the Telegraph written by one, Nigel Farage … two days ago.https://t.co/a8jTDOIYFh https://t.co/jkhnoppzgj pic.twitter.com/VPgyxdNqSw — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 26, 2026

8. Why have you just let him deny it with no pushback? Such weak journalism. — Matt Borman (@mattborman) November 25, 2026

9. Nigel Farage denying calling Kemi Badenoch a Cameron cutie hired to bolster diversity 🤦‍♀️ Yeah he’s that fucking stupid he posted it 20hrs ago, obviously forgets we know how the internet works

pic.twitter.com/2UXxsX55Lo — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 26, 2026

11. In interviews like this journalists should start printing out his social media posts and handing them to him. https://t.co/sUHMlfwjmg — James MacQueen (@JamesCMacQueen) November 26, 2026

12. High time you "journalists" came armed with research and evidence and skewer then with it, then watch them squirm. The more they are allowed to lie without consequence, the bolder they get. You're not a soapbox for them. You're there to hold them to account… — Stan McB'stard 🇰🇮🇳🇷 (@SatanMcBastardX) November 26, 2026