Life r/AskReddit

Why do we put ourselves through the hell the annual work Christmas party? Does anyone actually enjoy it?

Some people politely suffer through an extra couple of hours in the company of their colleagues before sloping off at the first possible moment.

While at the opposite end of the scale, others get absolutely hammered and do something that sees them called into their line manager’s office on Monday. Possibly for the last ever time.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Far_Broccoli1208 asked this…

‘What the most wildest unhinged thing you’ve seen at a company Christmas party?’

And people left mildly traumatised by the behaviour of their workmates chipped in with some very cautionary tales, like these…

1. ‘Guy brought his girlfriend to the party. Then his wife showed up.’

–Mondo-3

2. ‘All the managers winning all the good prizes while the other staff just won the promo t-shirts and promo CD’s. No way that wasn’t rigged.’

–doug68205

3. ‘Guy brings girlfriend to party. Guy starts flirting with new receptionist. Receptionist finds out he has a girlfriend and she’s there with him, receptionist tells guy she won’t talk to him anymore. ‘Guy breaks up with girlfriend AT PARTY. Goes and tells receptionist. Guy and receptionist bang in bar stairwell.’

-thedavincishrimp

4. ‘My employer has a trophy specifically for, “Most Drunk at the Christmas Party” which gets passed around each year. The winner “has” to display it at their desk and bring it with them to the next Christmas party to pass to the new winner. ‘Young me would find this hilarious. Old me finds it so cringe.’

–LilStrug

5. ‘The CFO getting piss drunk and hitting on the interns (in front of his wife and kids). Stepped down on Jan 2nd.’

–BeginningTypical3395

6. ‘The fat, white, nerdy guy in accounting absolutely nailing Baby Got Back karaoke.’

–burlyswede

7. ‘Other department manager laid into Employee for blatantly cheating on his wife by bringing a date. She even slapped him. ‘What Manager missed was that Employee and his wife had split. He moved out three months before that and they were finalising their divorce.’

–TrainingAdeptness235

8. ‘White elephant gift exchange. Someone won a lap dance from the HR Director, the CEO’s 28-year-old daughter. ‘Right there, in front of everyone…’

–Kickflipped_Tractor

9. ‘One of the senior VPs got absolutely shitfaced, stood on a table and proceeded to tell everyone to fuck off. ‘His exact words? “I’d like to simultaneously tell everyone to fuck off, I have nothing to lose!”’

–hippiechick725

10. ‘My married boss, drunk, attempted to kiss his married secretary in front of everyone. Fired the next day.’

–beachymcbeach2

11. ‘Santa getting a lap dance from the manager’s wife has to be up there.’

–sasksasquatch