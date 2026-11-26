Someone asked about the ‘most wildest, unhinged’ things people had seen at a work Christmas party – 21 stories to give you secondhand hangxiety
Why do we put ourselves through the hell the annual work Christmas party? Does anyone actually enjoy it?
Some people politely suffer through an extra couple of hours in the company of their colleagues before sloping off at the first possible moment.
While at the opposite end of the scale, others get absolutely hammered and do something that sees them called into their line manager’s office on Monday. Possibly for the last ever time.
Over on the AskReddit page, user Far_Broccoli1208 asked this…
‘What the most wildest unhinged thing you’ve seen at a company Christmas party?’
And people left mildly traumatised by the behaviour of their workmates chipped in with some very cautionary tales, like these…